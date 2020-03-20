James Madison announced Friday night it has hired Salem High School graduate Mark Byington as its new men's basketball coach.
Byington, 42, has steered Sun Belt member Georgia Southern for the past seven seasons. He was a Virginia Tech assistant before getting the Georgia Southern job.
Radford coach Mike Jones said in a text message Friday night that he met with JMU but was never offered the job.
Byington was 131-97 with six winning seasons at Georgia Southern. In 2015, he led the school to its first winning season in nine years. He ended his reign with three straight seasons with at least 20 wins; Byington was the first Georgia Southern coach to accomplish that feat in more than 30 years.
Byington was the Group AA boys basketball player of the year and the Timesland male athlete of the year as a high school senior in 1994, when he helped Salem win state titles in basketball and tennis. He was a UNC Wilmington basketball standout.
After two years as a College of Charleston assistant, he served as the basketball operations director at Virginia for the 2004-05 season.
He then returned to the College of Charleston staff. After seven more years there, including a stint as interim head coach, he joined the Virginia Tech staff for the 2012-13 season.
JMU parted ways with coach Louis Rowe earlier this month.
