The 2018 football season was a mixed bag for the ACC. The conference went 6-5 in postseason games, including Clemson’s Cotton Bowl win over Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinals and the Tigers’ victory over Alabama in the CFP title game. But counting the regular season and postseason combined, the ACC went just 7-12 against teams from the other major conferences — 4-5 against the Southeastern Conference; 2-5 against the Big Ten; 1-0 against the Big 12; and 0-2 against the Pacific 12. The ACC also went only 1-5 against Notre Dame. You know about Notre Dame’s duels with Virginia Tech and Virginia this year, but here are 10 other nonconference games that could affect the ACC’s image this season.
Aug. 31 Duke vs. Alabama
The teams will meet in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta. It will be the squads’ first meeting in nine years. Alabama is ranked No. 2 in the preseason coaches poll. Heisman Trophy contender Tua Tagovailoa threw for 3,966 yards and 43 touchdowns for Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide last year. The 3:30 p.m. game will be televised by WSET.
Aug. 31 North Carolina vs. South Carolina
These teams will meet in the Belk College Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina. It will be the teams’ first meeting since 2015. Coach Mack Brown will begin his second stint as the Tar Heels’ coach with this game, which will air at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN. South Carolina went 7-6 last year, falling to Virginia in the Belk Bowl. Jake Bentley threw for 3,171 yards last year for the Gamecocks, who have received votes in the preseason coaches poll.
Aug 31 Florida State vs. Boise State
The squads will square off in Jacksonville, Florida, for the first meeting in their history. Curtis Weaver had 9 1/2 sacks last year for Boise State, which is second in the “also receiving votes” category of the preseason coaches poll. The 7 p.m. game will air on ESPN.
Sept. 7 Texas A&M at Clemson
Texas A&M is ranked No. 11 in the preseason coaches poll. Kellen Mond threw for 3,107 yards for the Aggies last year. Clemson fended off coach Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies 28-26 last September, when A&M scored the final 13 points of the game. But that game was played back when Kelly Bryant, not Trevor Lawrence, was Clemson’s starting quarterback. The 3:30 p.m. game will air on WSET.
Sept. 14 North Carolina State at West Virginia
The Mountaineers were supposed to visit the Wolfpack last September to kick off a home-and-home series, but that game was cancelled because of Hurricane Florence. So this year will mark the teams’ first meeting since the Champs Sports Bowl in 2010. Kennedy McKoy rushed for 802 yards for the Mountaineers last year. WVU received votes in the preseason coaches poll. The noon game will air on Fox Sports 1.
Sept. 14 Pittsburgh at Penn State
The Nittany Lions thrashed Pitt 51-6 last year. Penn State is ranked No. 14 in the preseason coaches poll. Micah Parsons had 83 tackles for the Nittany Lions last season. The noon game will be televised by WSET.
Sept. 21 Central Florida at Pittsburgh
UCF defeated Pitt 45-14 last year. The defending American Athletic Conference champion Knights are ranked No. 17 in the preseason coaches poll. Greg McCrae ran for 1,182 yards for UCF last season, when the Knights did not lose until a Fiesta Bowl loss to LSU.
Nov. 23 Boston College at Notre Dame
Notre Dame has won the last six meetings in the series, with the last duel having come in 2017. This will be the first time the Eagles have visited South Bend since 2011. Ian Book completed 68.2 percent of his passes last year for Notre Dame, which is ranked No. 9 in the preseason coaches poll. The 2:30 p.m. game will air on WSLS. The other ACC teams on the Fighting Irish’s schedule this year are Louisville, UVa, Virginia Tech and Duke.
Nov. 30 Florida State at Florida
Coach Dan Mullen’s Gators squashed Florida State 41-14 last year for their first win in the series since 2012. Florida, which opened this season against Miami on Saturday, is No. 8 in the preseason coaches poll. Florida’s CJ Henderson is considered to be among the nation’s better cornerbacks. Florida’s defensive coordinator is Pulaski County and Virginia Tech graduate Todd Grantham.
Nov. 30 Georgia at Georgia Tech
The Bulldogs beat the Yellow Jackets 45-21 last year for their second straight win in the series. But Georgia Tech has a new coach, Geoff Collins. Defending SEC East champ Georgia is ranked No. 3 in the preseason coaches poll. Jake Fromm threw for 2,749 yards for Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs last year, while D’Andre Swift ran for 1,049 yards.