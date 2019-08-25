You know about the Hokies and Cavs, but here are other players to keep your eye on.
ANDRE CISCO | Syracuse | sophomore free safety
2018: ACC defensive rookie of the year; All-ACC first team; named second-team All-American by The Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation; became first true freshman in Syracuse history to earn All-America honors; Freshman All-American; tied for FBS lead with seven interceptions; 60 tackles; 11 pass breakups.
Syracuse coach Dino Babers says: "He's changed his body. He went down to Walmart, got him some bi's, some tri's and some pecs now. He must have got the pecs off the shelf around Aisle Five. He has an upper body that is no joke."
AJ DILLON | Boston College | junior running back
2018: All-ACC first team; rushed for 1,108 yards and 10 touchdowns on 227 carries; ran for 185 yards in Sept. 13 win against Wake Forest; missed two games after suffering an ankle injury in a Sept. 29 win over Temple and was not at 100 percent the rest of the season; became first BC player to rush for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons.
BC coach Steve Addazio says: "This is a tough guy to deal with — a 6-foot, 251-pound guy that runs 4.4 [seconds in the 40-yard dash], that can jump 40 inches [vertically]. No one tackles him high — they're [aiming at his] knees and lower. A year ago he was hurt, so he couldn't deal with that. He'll start jumping over those guys [now]. If he stays healthy, he'll be a force to be reckoned with in college football."
TRAVIS ETIENNE | Clemson | junior running back
2018: ACC player of the year; ACC championship game MVP; named first-team All-American by The Sporting News; Doak Walker Award finalist; ran for a school-record 1,658 yards and a school-record 24 touchdowns on 204 carries; tied ACC record with 26 total TDs; tied Clemson bowl record with three total TDs in College Football Playoff title game.
Clemson OG John Simpson says: "Because he's such a great running back, I do my job and once I do my job, he rushes to the end zone. He works hard. He's dedicated to the grind. He puts his head down and just gets to work. No one really has to ask him to do anything; he just does it. He performs [with] excellence all the time."
TREVOR LAWRENCE | Clemson | sophomore quarterback
2018: ACC rookie of the year; All-ACC second team; Maxwell Award finalist; Freshman All-American; Cotton Bowl most outstanding player; Offensive MVP of College Football Playoff title game; completed 259 of 327 passes for 3,280 yards and 30 touchdowns with four interceptions; ran for 177 yards and one TD; broke Clemson freshman records for passing yards, TD passes and wins as a starting QB (11).
Clemson S Tanner Muse says: "He's just so smart and so calm. He's just so professional in everything he does. He's super passionate about his faith and things like that, so he really brings everybody closer to him. Just like a magnet. He brings everybody in."
SHAQUILLE QUARTERMAN | Miami | senior linebacker
2018: All-ACC first team; 82 tackles; 45 solo tackles; 14 tackles for loss; six sacks; one interception; two pass breakups; forced one fumble; recovered one fumble; six QB hurries.
Quarterman says of his goal: "The alumni we have — Ray Lewis, Jon Vilma, D.J. Williams — there's a poster in the linebackers room with all the great linebackers. I just want to belong. I want to be put up there because I deserve to be there, I did what I was supposed to do, I held up to the standard and I held the chain, I didn't let it break while I was here. So if they put me on that list, I might cry, but that's all I need."
— Mark Berman