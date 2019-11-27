Standings
Atlantic Div. ACC Overall PF PA No. 3 Clemson 8-0 11-0 505 118 Louisville 5-3 7-4 379 361 Wake Forest 4-3 8-3 363 312 Florida State 4-4 6-5 332 302 Boston College 3-4 5-6 345 361 N.C. State 1-6 4-7 255 320 Syracuse 1-6 4-7 300 338 Coastal Div. ACC Overall PF PA Virginia 5-2 8-3 365 252 No. 23 Va. Tech 5-2 8-3 341 245 Miami 4-3 6-5 317 222 Pittsburgh 4-2 7-4 222 236 North Carolina 3-4 5-6 334 285 Duke 2-5 4-7 276 333 Georgia Tech 2-6 3-8 193 337
1. Clemson 11-0/8-0 (1)
Clemson didn’t play last weekend, and the Tigers travel to face South Carolina this weekend. The Gamecocks are 4-7 on the season, but one of those wins was a major upset over Georgia. South Carolina needs a brilliant performance to keep this game close.
2. Virginia Tech 8-3/5-2 (2)
The Hokies cruised by Pitt 28-0 to post consecutive shutouts. Bud Foster’s defense continues its torrid pace, and Virginia Tech has yet to lose with Hendon Hooker starting at quarterback. He’s dangerous with his arm and legs, and he makes the Hokies a top team in the ACC. The Hokies look like a worthy foe to challenge Clemson in the ACC title game.
3. Virginia 8-3/5-2 (3)
The Cavaliers beat Liberty 55-27 behind yet another stellar offensive showing. Virginia rushed for 227 yards and threw for an additional 272. After only surpassing 400 yards twice in the first eight games, the Cavaliers have done it in each of their past three contests. Bryce Perkins and the Cavaliers are more than capable of beating Virginia Tech and earning a much-deserved spot in the ACC Championship.
4. Louisville 7-4/5-3 (8)
Kudos to Scott Satterfield. He’s turned around a struggling Louisville team, and the Cardinals beat Syracuse 56-34 last weekend. Micale Cunningham completed 11 passes for Louisville. Five of those completions went for touchdowns.
5. Wake Forest 8-3/4-3 (6)
The Demon Deacons broke their two-game losing streak with a 39-27 victory over Duke. The Blue Devils kept the game competitive throughout, but Wake Forest scored the final 13 points of the game to secure another win.
6. Pitt 7-4/4-3 (5)
With their ACC Coastal hopes still alive, the Panthers laid an egg at Virginia Tech. Pittsburgh failed to score in its 28-0 defeat to the Hokies, and its ACC Coastal chances are gone. It was a surprising result for a team accustomed to keeping games close.
7. Florida State 6-5/4-4 (7)
The Seminoles received an extra week to prepare for their rivalry game. They face Florida this week and hope to clinch a winning season, but it won’t be easy against a better team.
8. UNC 5-6/3-4 (9)
The Tar Heels beat up on Mercer, an FCS opponent. Mack Brown’s group won 56-7, as Michael Carter ran for 159 yards and three touchdowns on just nine carries. The win moves the Tar Heels one victory away from bowl eligibility.
9. Miami 6-5/4-4 (4)
Where do we start with the Hurricanes? Miami lost 30-24 to Florida International last week in an embarrassing loss to former head coach Butch Davis. The Hurricanes seemed to be turning a corner before the loss to FIU. The loss sends them plummeting down the power rankings.
10. Boston College 5-6/3-4 (10)
It wasn’t surprising, but Boston College fell 40-7 at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish are the better team, but it’s never fun to lose by 33 to any team. The Eagles remain a lower-tier ACC team. They can qualify for a bowl with a win this weekend.
11. Duke 4-7/2-5 (14)
After a string of rough performances, the Blue Devils looked respectable in a 39-27 loss to Wake Forest. Regardless, the losing streak grew to five. This season can’t end soon enough for Duke.
12. Georgia Tech 3-8/2-6 (13)
The Yellow Jackets picked up a 28-26 win over N.C. State in a rather ugly Thursday night game. They’re showing some positive signs, but they’re still a weak team. Expect a lopsided loss this week.
13. N.C. State 4-7/1-6 (11)
A road loss to Georgia Tech has the Wolfpack at 1-6 in ACC play. It’s been a rough year for N.C. State that mercifully comes to an end this week.
14. Syracuse 4-7/1-6 (12)
Louisville scored 56 points on the Orange’s hapless defense. On the bright side, Syracuse scored 34 points in the defeat, making the final score look halfway decent. Syracuse stinks this season, and it’s not going bowling.
