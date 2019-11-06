AFTER WEEK 10
1. Clemson, 9-0/6-0 (1)
Clemson blew by Wofford, 59-14. Unsurprisingly, the FCS team was no match for the undefeated Tigers, who enter this week at No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Since narrowly defeating UNC 21-20 on Sept. 28, Clemson is 4-0 with a combined winning margin of 163 points.
2. Wake Forest, 7-1/3-1 (2)
The 7-1 Demon Deacons finally face major tests. After destroying N.C. State 44-10 after a bye week, the schedule fights back. Wake Forest faces Virginia Tech in Blacksburg this weekend before traveling to Clemson. We’ll learn just how good this Wake Forest team is the next two weeks.
3. Virginia, 6-3/4-2 (4)
UVa’s offense erupted for more than 500 yards, including 490 from Bryce Perkins, in a 38-31 win over North Carolina. The redshirt senior quarterback threw for nearly 400 yards and added 112 yards on the ground. He’s Virginia’s best offensive weapon, and the Cavaliers will lean on him as they pursue a Coastal Division title.
4. Virginia Tech, 5-3/2-2 (5)
Despite not doing anything spectacular with Quincy Patterson at quarterback, the Hokies had a stellar defensive effort in their 21-20 loss to Notre Dame. A defensive touchdown in the final minute before halftime helped flip momentum, but Notre Dame’s Ian Book’s game-winning touchdown gave the Fighting Irish a win. The Hokies look much improved from earlier in the season.
5. Pittsburgh 6-3/3-2 (9)
In typical Pitt fashion, the Panthers won ugly. The Panthers beat Georgia Tech 20-10 in a game that attracted very little attention. Pitt is lurking in the Coastal Division chase, but it may ultimately be doomed by a season-opening loss to UVa.
6. North Carolina, 4-5/3-3 (3)
The Tar Heels played yet another thrilling one-possession game, this time losing 38-31 to Virginia at home. Sam Howell lit up the Virginia secondary, throwing for 353 yards and four touchdowns. Despite the freshman’s play, the Tar Heels’ defense struggled against Bryce Perkins and the Cavaliers.
7. Miami, 5-4/3-3 (8)
The good Miami showed up Saturday in its 27-10 win over Florida State. Jarren Williams tossed for 313 yards and two touchdowns, including a 56-yard score to Dee Wiggins to put the Hurricanes up 24-10 three minutes into the final quarter.
8. Louisville, 5-3/3-2 (7)
Scott Satterfield’s bunch took the week off after beating Virginia the last time out. Louisville travels to Miami this week with the winner becoming bowl eligible.
9. Boston College, 5-4/3-3 (11)
Boston College loves to run the ball. Syracuse can’t stop the run. That combination made for a fun Saturday for the Eagles. With Florida State, Notre Dame and Pitt left on the schedule, the Eagles needed the win to have any realistic shot at making a bowl game.
10. Duke, 4-4/2-3 (10)
Well, at least basketball season is underway. The Blue Devils started the season 4-2 before losing to Virginia and North Carolina. Winning the Coastal isn’t in the cards, and making a bowl will be a challenge with two ranked teams and Miami still on the schedule.
11. Florida State, 4-5/3-4 (6)
The Seminoles lost 27-10 to Miami and promptly fired head coach Willie Taggart midway through his second season. That’s bad. The Seminoles are in danger of missing a bowl game for the second straight season.
12. Georgia Tech, 2-6/1-4 (13)
The Yellow Jackets look more competitive than they did early, but they’re still 2-6 and the road doesn’t get easier, as they travel to Virginia this weekend.
13. N.C. State, 4-4/1-3 (12)
The Wolfpack win at home, and they lose on the road. They’re 4-0 in Raleigh and 0-4 away. On the bright side, N.C. State returns home this weekend. On the down side, Clemson visits.
14. Syracuse, 3-6/0-5 (14)
Dino Babers’ program remains solid. He’s a good coach, and he’s built a solid foundation. It’s a down season, though. The Orange lost 58-27 at home to a mediocre Boston College team and Babers fired his defensive coordinator Brian Ward.
