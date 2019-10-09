AFTER WEEK 6
1. Clemson 5-0/3-0 (1)
The Tigers looked mortal in their last game against North Carolina, but they’re still the ACC’s best team. A talented Florida State squad could provide an interesting test this weekend. Clemson is 9-1 after its last 10 regular season bye weeks.
2. UVa 4-1/2-0 (2)
Virginia faces a fascinating Miami team this weekend after UVa had a bye week. The Cavaliers feel good about their preparation during the week off, and the added time helps them prepare for Miami’s uncertain quarterback situation.
3. Wake Forest 5-0/1-0 (3)
The top three teams in this poll all had byes last week, so we aren’t changing much among the top few teams. The Demon Deacons are 5-0, but haven’t looked like world beaters just yet. A home matchup with Louisville gives them a good chance to get bowl eligible.
4. Pittsburgh 4-2/1-1 (8)
The Panthers took it to Duke on Saturday, but they let off the gas in the second half. Pitt’s resume looks solid through six games. It has competitive losses to UVa and Penn State, and it has wins over UCF and Duke.
5. UNC 3-3/2-1 (4)
The Tar Heels took care of business against a weak Georgia Tech squad. The 38-22 victory is UNC’s first double-digit victory of the season. In fact, it’s the first North Carolina game all season decided by more than six points.
6. Florida State 3-2/2-1 (6)
The Seminoles were one of the ACC teams on a bye last week, which gives them an extra week to prepare for Clemson. Unfortunately, Clemson also had a bye. Florida State claims it will use both James Blackman and Alex Hornibrook at quarterback against the Tigers. That’s a bold strategy against a ferocious defense like Clemson’s.
7. Duke 3-2/1-1 (7)
The Blue Devils started horribly against Pitt, but rallied back to take the lead. They couldn’t finish, however, as a late Pitt touchdown handed Duke its second loss of the season. The Blue Devils don’t have an impressive resume, as a win over a mediocre Virginia Tech team is their best result.
8. Miami 2-3/0-2 (5)
Saturday didn’t go well for Miami. The Hurricanes fell behind to Virginia Tech 28-0 before a halftime Hail Mary sparked the team and excited the ESPN broadcast crew. N’Kosi Perry threw for over 400 yards in relief of starting quarterback Jarren Williams, but the comeback effort ultimately fell short in a 42-35 loss to the Hokies.
9. NC State 3-2/0-1 (10)
The Wolfpack enjoyed a bye last week, and they’ll get a national stage this Thursday when they host Syracuse . Bailey Hockman will get his first start for N.C. State, as it decided to move starting quarterback Matthew McKay to third on the depth chart after a few subpar performances.
10. Louisville 3-2/1-1 (12)
The Cardinals racked up 664 yards of total offense in their 41-39 win over Boston College. The defense yielded well over 500 yards to the Eagles, but two quarterbacks combined to throw for over 400 yards in the close win.
11. Virginia Tech 3-2/1-2 (13)
After an embarrassing defeat to Duke, the Hokies stunned Miami 42-35 on the road. Hendon Hooker made his first career start and found the end zone four times to help Virginia Tech pick up a much-needed ACC win. Next: Rhode Island, 4 p.m., Saturday.
12. Syracuse 3-2/0-1 (10)
Syracuse didn’t play last week because of a bye. The Orange hope to find some consistency coming out of the bye week, as all of their games have been decided by at least 19 points.
13. Boston College 3-3/1-2 (9)
AJ Dillon ran for over 100 yards again, but Boston College’s defense stank in a 41-39 loss to Louisville. The Eagles are still in the hunt for a bowl game, but their last six games include road games against Clemson, Syracuse, Notre Dame and Pitt. That doesn’t exactly inspire optimism for the rest of the season.
14. Georgia Tech 1-4/0-2 (14)
The Yellow Jackets are 1-4 after a 38-22 drubbing at the hands of North Carolina. They have as many wins as they do losses to FCS teams. That’s not good.
