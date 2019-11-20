Standings
Atlantic Div. ACC Overall PF PA No. 3 Clemson 8-0 11-0 505 118 Louisville 4-3 6-4 323 327 Florida State 4-4 6-5 332 302 Wake Forest 3-3 7-3 324 285 Boston College 3-4 5-5 338 321 N.C. State 1-5 4-6 229 292 Syracuse 1-5 4-6 266 282 Coastal Div. ACC Overall PF PA Virginia 5-2 7-3 310 225 Pittsburgh 4-2 7-3 222 208 No. 25 Va. Tech 4-2 7-3 313 245 Miami 4-3 6-4 293 192 North Carolina 3-4 4-6 278 278 Duke 2-4 4-6 249 294 Georgia Tech 1-6 2-8 165 311
Power Poll
ACC FOOTBALL
AFTER WEEK 12
1. Clemson, 11-0/8-0 (1)
The Tigers cruised past Wake Forest 52-3 last week. Dabo Swinney’s squad remains the top team in the league. Clemson has won each of its last six games by at least 30 points.
2. Virginia Tech, 7-3/4-2 (2)
Hendon Hooker brought new life to this Virginia Tech team. The Hokies beat Georgia Tech 45-0 on Saturday, and they look like the best team in the Coastal Division. Since losing to Duke 45-10, Virginia Tech is 5-1 with a 21-20 loss to Notre Dame. The division title road doesn’t get any easier, however, as Pitt and Virginia round out the Hokies’ schedule.
3. Virginia, 7-3/5-2 (3)
The Cavaliers used an off week to help develop their young players in the secondary and for rest. They host Liberty this weekend before a critical Coastal Division clash with Virginia Tech on Black Friday. The defense needs to tighten up ahead of the game with the Hokies, but there’s reason for optimism in Charlottesville as the offense showed improvement in the past two games.
4. Miami, 6-4/4-3 (5)
Manny Diaz and company were off last week, and the Hurricanes finish the year with an easy stretch. Miami plays at Florida International and fading Duke before the postseason. Jarren Williams remains a bright spot at quarterback.
5. Pittsburgh, 7-3/4-2 (6)
The Panthers snuck by North Carolina 34-27 in overtime last week to stay in the Coastal Division hunt. Pitt needs to win out and have Virginia Tech beat Virginia to capture the Coastal. Since losing to UVa in the season opener, the Panthers are 7-2, with their two losses against Penn State and Miami by a combined 11 points.
6. Wake Forest, 7-3/3-3 (4)
Wake Forest started the season on a high. The Demon Deacons were scoring in bunches and found themselves ranked in the AP poll. But they’ve lost their last two games by a combined score of 88-20. A 52-3 defeat at Clemson shows that Wake was never truly an ACC title contender.
7. Florida State, 6-5/4-4 (8)
The Seminoles improved to 2-0 this season without ex-coach Willie Taggart by beating Alabama State, 49-12. The win clinched bowl eligibility for the Seminoles. Florida State gets a week off to prepare for a season-ending game against Florida in The Swamp.
8. Louisville, 6-4/4-3 (9)
Scott Satterfield’s group sits in second place in the Atlantic Division with only one ACC game left on its schedule. A home game over Syracuse gives Louisville a tremendous chance to finish the year with a winning conference record.
9. North Carolina, 4-6/3-4 (7)
UNC dropped another one-possession game, losing to Pitt 34-27 in overtime. The Tar Heels are 3-6 in such games this season, with a pair of overtime defeats. If they can beat Mercer and N.C. State, the Tar Heels can salvage a bowl berth.
10. Boston College, 5-5/3-4 (10)
Boston College’s loss to Florida State two weeks ago could prove to be a killer. The Eagles need to pick up a road win over Notre Dame or Pitt to go bowling.
11. N.C. State, 4-6/1-5 (13)
The Wolfpack are 0-4 in their last four games after falling 34-20 to Louisville, and they’re going to have their hands full to make a bowl game. N.C. State travels to Georgia Tech on Thursday night in a nationally televised game between two of the ACC’s worst teams.
12. Syracuse, 4-6/1-5 (14)
Dino Babers finally led his team to an ACC victory. The Orange beat Duke 49-6 in an impressive outing. They rushed for 286 yards and four touchdowns in the commanding victory over the Blue Devils.
13. Georgia Tech, 2-8/1-6 (12)
After playing Virginia close, the Yellow Jackets were demolished 45-0 by Virginia Tech. Georgia Tech is still in rebuild mode, but it hosts N.C. State on Thursday night in a winnable game.
14. Duke, 4-6/2-4 (11)
It’s been a rough finish to the season for the Blue Devils. Heading into an Oct. 19 clash with UVa, the Blue Devils were 4-2 and in the mix for the Coastal Division title. Duke lost that game, 48-14, and hasn’t been much better since with losses in the next three games while being outscored 107-30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.