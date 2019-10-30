AFTER WEEK 9
1. Clemson, 8-0/6-0 (1)
Trevor Lawrence excelled this past week, tossing three touchdowns and 275 yards on just 19 pass attempts. Clemson cruised past Boston College, 59-7, in a game that was never in doubt. The Tigers’ defense is the best in the ACC, and its offense looks like the strongest as well. Clemson is the ACC’s only College Football Playoff hope.
2. Wake Forest, 6-1/2-1 (4)
Wake Forest had a bye this week, but it’s hard to keep the Demon Deacons out of the No. 2 spot. Wake might not be the second-best team in the ACC, but it’s 6-1 overall and 2-1 in the ACC. The Demon Deacons can score in bunches and only having one loss makes them a solid choice for No. 2.
3. North Carolina, 4-4/3-2 (6)
Seven of UNC’s eight games have been decided by one possession. The Tar Heels beat Duke 20-17 over the weekend, and they’re firmly in the Coastal chase. QB Sam Howell remains the league’s most impressive freshman. He’s tossed 22 touchdowns to just five interceptions.
4. Virginia, 5-3/3-2 (2)
Virginia can’t run the ball and its turnover margin is among the 15 worst in the country. Bryce Perkins suffered a minor knee injury in the team’s 28-21 loss to Louisville, and the Cavaliers might run him less as a result. That only makes an inconsistent offense worse. The team’s defense and special teams group remain elite units in the ACC, but sub-par offense drops UVa to No. 4.
5. Virginia Tech, 5-2/2-2 (5)
The Hokies didn’t play last week, and they face a major challenge this week at Notre Dame. While it’s unlikely Virginia Tech wins that game, it controls its Coastal Division destiny the rest of the season. The Hokies have struggled with a pair of FCS teams, but they could still find themselves in the ACC Championship Game come December.
6. Florida State, 4-4/3-3 (8)
The Seminoles are finding their groove. After a narrow defeat to Wake Forest, the Seminoles beat Syracuse, 35-17. Two winnable ACC games, an FCS game and a showdown with Florida remain on the schedule. It’s likely FSU makes a bowl game.
7. Louisville, 5-3/3-2 (9)
Micale Cunningham played well at quarterback in the team’s 28-21 win over UVa. Cunningham and running back Javian Hawkins led the way as the team rushed for over 200 yards Saturday. The defense looked a bit improved, and Scott Satterfield’s team is just one win away from becoming bowl eligible.
8. Miami, 4-4/2-3 (11)
The Hurricanes won an ugly game at Pittsburgh this past weekend, beating the Panthers 16-12 despite only recording 208 yards of total offense. Miami’s defense is the strength of its team, and the Hurricanes will need a strong defensive effort to slow down FSU running back Cam Akers.
9. Pittsburgh, 5-3/2-2 (3)
Pitt’s home loss to Miami damages its Coastal Division title chances. The Panthers have a manageable schedule remaining, but they’re inconsistent offensively. It’s hard for the Panthers to pull away from teams, and a home loss to a mediocre Miami team sends the Panthers sliding down the power rankings.
10. Duke, 4-4/2-3 (7)
Duke fell to UVa two weeks ago and lost to UNC 20-17 last week. It’s been a rough few games for the Blue Devils, who need to rally quickly if they want to contend for a Coastal title.
11. Boston College, 4-4/2-3 (10)
The Eagles were demolished by Clemson, losing 59-7. That’s no surprise given the talent differential, but it’s still disheartening. If BC wants to make a bowl, Saturday’s game at Syracuse is huge.
12. N.C. State, 4-3/1-2 (12)
Coming off a bye, the Wolfpack face a quality Wake Forest team this week. Dave Doeren’s squad could use a win against the ranked Demon Deacons to generate some excitement around a program stuck in neutral.
13. Georgia Tech, 2-5/1-3 (13)
The rebuilding Yellow Jackets enjoyed a bye week after their upset victory over Miami. They welcome Pitt to town Saturday looking for consecutive wins.
14. Syracuse, 3-5/0-4 (14)
The Orange are rotten. Syracuse remains winless in ACC play and is the only team without an in-conference win.
