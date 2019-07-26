CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Whatever Mack Brown is able to accomplish at North Carolina this year, it won’t be the biggest reclamation project of his career.
In his first stint as the Tar Heels’ head coach, Brown had consecutive 1-10 seasons in 1989 and 1990.
After the second of those seasons, Brown went 20 years before he had another losing record, when he was 5-7 at Texas in 2010.
That was the only time in his 16 years as head coach there that the Longhorns failed to play in a bowl game. He subsequently resigned or was urged to resign before taking an analyst’s position at ESPN.
Among the people he consulted was the late Darryl Royal, a celebrated former coach at Texas and later the Longhorns’ athletic director.
“I said, ‘Coach, why did you quit at 52 years old?’” Brown, who is 66, said. “He said, ‘Because the wins became a relief and the losses became disaster, devastation. There was no joy.’
“I looked up and found myself in the same place at Texas. I’m at a better place right now in my life and with sports than I’ve ever been.”
What stuck out in Brown’s interaction with the media at the ACC Football Kickoff was his grasp of 21st century football. Clearly, his years as a television commentator had forced him to keep up with the game.
“I was involved with recruiting [while at] ESPN,” he said. “I never lost touch with it.”
At the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, Brown was accompanied by safety Myles Dorn, whose father was a running back for Carolina in the 1980s, and offensive tackle Charlie Heck, whose older brother played for the Tar Heels.
“The first thing my dad said is, he’s [Brown] a great coach,” Myles Dorn said. “That held to be true. The one thing I didn’t know is that he was honest. That’s one thing you don’t see in most coaches nowadays.”
During his Carolina heyday, Brown enjoyed considerable recruiting success in Virginia. Two of his prize catches, defensive back Dre Bly and linebacker Tommy Thigpen are on his staff, with Thigpen serving as co-defensive coordinator in his eighth season on the staff,
“Something that’s interesting is, coach Brown brought in a lot of former players,” Heck said. “They’ve been saying the same things that I’ve been witnessing first hand,
“He’s exceeded all my expectations and everybody’s on the team. He brought an excitement to the team that I hadn’t seen before. People are talking about Carolina football. That’s been really special to be a part of right now.”
Of course, the Tar Heels haven’t played a game and were a preseason pick for sixth out of seven teams in the ACC’s Coastal Division after going 2-9 last season.
Carolina did not have a first-team All-ACC player on either offense or defense and had a total of one player on the three all-conference teams, linebacker Cole Holcomb, who was a senior.
The Tar Heels’ leading rusher last year, Michael Carter, gained 597 yards. That was for a program that once had a 1,000-yard rusher for 12 straight seasons, 1973-85. Later, Carolina didn’t have a single 1,000-yard rusher between 1997 and 2010.
Brown hopes to incorporate some of the passing elements of the Air Raid, an offensive scheme often attributed to former Texas Tech coach Mike Leach, now at Washington State.
Brown’s offensive coordinator, Phil Longo, is a Leach disciple who most recently was at Mississippi.
“The thing that was missing, in my estimation, was the power running game,” Brown said. “What happened with Phil Longo is, they’re taking the Air Raid concepts [and ] spreading people out, but they’re running the football.
“Why the Air Raid offense? I think it’s the best offense that’s out there right now. I feel like one of the advantages I had over a lot of coaches is, I had five years to sit. I saw young coaches that I liked, I saw concepts, I saw different practices. All those things helped me be a better coach.”