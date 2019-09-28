CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Clemson stuffed North Carolina’s 2-point conversion attempt with 1:17 left and the No. 1 Tigers held off the Tar Heels 21-20 on Saturday.
The Tigers (5-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) had trouble all day in trying to extend their school-record winning streak to 20 games. They didn’t go ahead for good until Trevor Lawrence hit Tee Higgins on a 38-yard touchdown pass with 9:54 left, then came up with the stop after the Tar Heels went for the lead instead of a tie after Javonte Williams’ short scoring run.
The Tigers strung out Sam Howell’s option run to the right, with Xavier Thomas, James Skalski and Nolan Turner combining to bring down Howell as he turned toward the goal line.
Howell tried to pitch the ball back to Dazz Newsome as he was going down, but Newsome had nowhere to go near the sideline and was pushed out of bounds to put the Tar Heels (2-3, 1-1) short and effectively clinch the win for Clemson — though it was far tougher than expected for the 27-point road favorite.
“We did enough to win, but listen, I thought they outplayed us,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said in a postgame TV interview. “I thought they outcoached us, simple as that. We were really fortunate to win the game. At the end of the day you need one more point to win and we came away with the victory, so I’m proud of our guys.”
The Tar Heels gave themselves a shot late, but fell to 0-10 against No. 1-ranked teams in The Associated Press college football poll.
Wake Forest 27, Boston College 24
BOSTON — Jamie Newman threw for two touchdowns and Wake Forest relied on its impressive third-down conversions Saturday to beat Boston College.
Newman completed 21 of 33 passes for 243 yards but was picked off once. Cade Carney added a TD run for Wake Forest (5-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), which went 17 of 24 on third-down attempts.
Anthony Brown was 21 of 29 for 268 with two TDs and two interceptions. Running back David Bailey threw for a TD and caught one, and AJ Dillon carried 23 times for 159 yards for the Eagles (3-2, 1-1).
Clinging to a three-point lead early in the fourth quarter, Newman lofted a 27-yard TD to Scotty Washington, who made a leaping grab over Jason Maitre to make it 27-17.
BC then sliced it to 27-24 when running back David Bailey hit tight end Chris Garrison with a 16-yard scoring toss with just under seven minutes left.
But the Demon Deacons converted a couple more third downs before punting the ball back in the closing seconds.
Temple 24, Georgia Tech 2
PHILADELPHIA — The Temple defense forced three turnovers and recorded a 74-yard touchdown by safety Benny Walls during a victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday.
The Owls also generated 198 yards on the ground thanks in large part to Re’Mahn Davis, who had 29 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns.
Temple (3-1) spoiled the return of former head coach Geoff Collins, who posted a 15-10 record over two years as Owls coach before agreeing to take the head coaching job at Georgia Tech in December 2018. Collins was replaced by former Northern Illinois coach Rod Carey, who is 3-1 in his first four games at Temple.
Walls recorded two turnovers in the second half, including a 74-yard fumble recovery score on the opening drive of the second half to swell the Owls lead to 21-0. In the fourth quarter, he would intercept James Graham’s pass in the end zone to halt the final legitimate threat for a Georgia Tech comeback.
Georgia Tech (1-3) got its only score on a third quarter safety on a tackle of Davis following a 1-yard loss in the end zone.
Pitt 17, Delaware 14
PITTSBURGH — Less than an hour before Pittsburgh kicked off against Delaware at Heinz Field on Saturday, coach Pat Narduzzi still wasn’t sure who his starting quarterback would be.
Regular starter Kenny Pickett had suffered a shoulder injury the week before against UCF and though he returned to star in that upset, he didn’t practice much in the week leading up to the meeting with the Blue Hens.
When the final decision was made, Pickett was out and redshirt freshman Nick Patti was in.
Trailing in the fourth quarter, Patti directed an eight-play, 90-yard drive, finding Taysir Mack in the end zone from 12 yards out to put Pitt in the lead for good for a closer-than-expected victory. Patti finished 23 of 37 for 271 yards and two touchdowns while making his first career start
Quarterback Nolan Henderson passed for two touchdowns for the Blue Hens. He passed 7 yards to Gene Coleman II to tie the game and later hit Jourdan Townsend with a 5-yard score to give the Blue Hens a four-point lead.
Syracuse 41, Holy Cross 3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito passed for four touchdowns to four different receivers and the Syracuse defense held Holy Cross to 18 yards rushing and the Orange (3-2) defeated the Crusaders (1-3), a member of the Football Championship Subdivision.
DeVito, who was 19 of 31 for 269 yards, left the game in the fourth quarter with an apparent injury.
The Syracuse defense held Holy Cross to 138 yards total offense, sacked Connor Degenhardt four times and held the Crusaders quarterback to 13 of 28 and 104 yards passing. Holy Cross was averaging nine points a game entering Saturday’s contest.
