The Pittsburgh football program is hoping a few new coaches can fix its lackluster passing game.
The Panthers won the Coastal Division last season, but their aerial attack did not deserve much of the credit. They ranked just 13th in the ACC in passing offense (141.8 ypg) and 12th in both touchdown passes (12) and scoring offense (25.6 ppg). Quarterback Kenny Pickett ranked only 10th in the league in passing efficiency.
So coach Pat Narduzzi fired offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Shawn Watson in January, along with receivers coach Kevin Sherman. Sherman, a Radford High School and Ferrum College graduate who has been an assistant at Ferrum, VMI and Virginia Tech, had been on the Pitt staff for four years.
“We’ve got to throw the ball better than we did a year ago,” Narduzzi said this month at ACC media days in Charlotte, North Carolina. “We can’t be just one-dimensional.”
Mark Whipple, who spent the past five seasons as the head coach at Massachusetts, has replaced Watson. Whipple, 62, has been an offensive coordinator for ACC member Miami and was a quarterbacks coach in the NFL.
Narduzzi hopes Whipple can help Pickett, who completed 180 of 310 passes (58.1 percent) for 1,969 yards and 12 touchdowns with six interceptions as a sophomore last fall.
“Pickett, he’s got a ton of talent, but one of the reasons I hired Mark Whipple was every quarterback I ever saw that guy coach, … he turned them to gold,” Narduzzi said. “They’d lose a quarterback one year and you’d go, ‘OK, they’re going to be down.’ All of a sudden, he took this other quarterback and he made him into a player. I think coaches are measured in how you develop players.”
The new receivers coach is Chris Beatty, who was on the Maryland staff the past three seasons. Beatty was a Virginia assistant in 2015.
“The greatest thing about Chris Beatty is he’s a teacher,” Narduzzi said. “And he’s got discipline, so our receivers room has a little bit more discipline. We had talent a year ago — I really felt that — but we didn’t have the discipline.”
Pitt still plans to rely on its ground game, though. The Panthers ranked third in the ACC in rushing offense (227.9 ypg) last year.
“The key to winning football games is you better be able to run the ball,” Narduzzi said. “I want to be better at throwing it, but we have to be able to run the ball.”
That might not be as easy to do as it was last year, though. Pitt must replace Qadree Ollison, who rushed for 1,213 yards last year, and Darrin Hall, who ran for 1,144 yards. Ollison was chosen by Atlanta in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. Hall, an undrafted free agent, was picked up by Green Bay on Saturday after being waived by Cincinnati.
Running backs coach Andre Powell, a former VMI and UVa assistant, put a new prop in the running backs room.
“He asked our equipment guy for the biggest shoe that he had in the equipment room, and it’s sitting there,” Narduzzi said. “It’s a reminder that all those young guys sitting in that room have some big shoes to fill. I kind of like that visual every time I walk in there because Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hall were exceptional tailbacks, but … we have a stable of guys that have an opportunity to now get the ball.”
Pitt returns four starters on offense and six on defense from a team that went 7-7 overall and 6-2 in ACC play last season. The Panthers dropped their final three games of the season, including a 42-10 loss to Clemson in the ACC title game and a 14-13 loss to Stanford in the Sun Bowl.
The Panthers have been picked to finish fourth in the Coastal this year in the ACC’s preseason media poll, as well as in the Street & Smith’s, Athlon Sports and Lindy’s Sports preview magazines.
“I feel like we can … hopefully win [the Coastal title] again and just take that next step in winning the ACC,” receiver/return specialist Maurice Ffrench said. “As long as I’ve been here, we’ve always been the underdog. … They can keep counting us out all they want, but we’re going to show up Aug. 31 ready to play.”
The Aug. 31 opener is not against some nonconference cupcake. It is a home game with Coastal rival UVa.
“I didn’t have to ask that question, ‘Hey, you think guys will be more ready for an ACC divisional opponent, compared to a directional team?’ … I’ve had guys say, ‘Coach, we’re going to be ready,’ so they know,” Narduzzi said. “We’ll have more focus during camp because they know what is on the line.”
“It matters. The first game of the season, it matters,” Ffrench said. “That’s our first step in trying to get back to the Coastal [title] and hopefully the ACC championship.”
Pitt will visit Virginia Tech on Nov. 23.