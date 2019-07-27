North Carolina State’s potent offense put up big numbers last season as the program won nine games for a second straight year.
With the Wolfpack looking to replace starting quarterback Ryan Finley, a three-year starter who graduated and was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the team’s strength this fall will be on the other side of the ball where James Smith-Williams and Larrell Murchison anchor one of the more talented defensive fronts in the ACC.
“We have a lot of confidence,” Smith-Williams said at the ACC Football Kickoff. “I think that comes from experience, but also comes from knowing the system, knowing who is around me. Playing beside Larrell Murchison gives me a sense of confidence. We’re excited to play, and we’re excited to get going.”
Smith-Williams had 37 tackles (16 solo) with 9½ for a loss (the second-highest total in school history) six sacks and four quarterback hurries in 2018.
Murchison pretty much matched that production with 34 tackles (16 solo), eight tackles for a loss and four sacks.
The talented duo helped N.C. State finish top three in the ACC in rushing defense, third-down defense and red-zone defense (they also ranked high nationally in each category).
Coaches and players are particularly excited about Murchison’s continued improvement. The 6-foot-3, 291-pounder hasn’t slowed down after winning the program’s most improved player of the year award at the end of last season.
“I think Larrell is a name. If he stays healthy, knock on wood, that’s what we need him to do. [He] should be one of the better defensive linemen, interior guys in the conference,” N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren said. “He’s very disruptive. He plays hard. He’s got a great motor, big heart. The game is slow to him right now. He’s not thinking at all.”
Murchison had a standout performance with eight quarterback pressures, including three sacks, in a 35-21 win over Virginia last year. He also had a memorable interception in a 47-28 win over Florida State that helped his team take a 20-point lead going into halftime. He’s the program’s first defensive tackle to record an interception since 2009.
Smith-Williams said his chemistry with Murchison on the field heading into 2019 is off the charts.
“I love him,” Smith-Williams said. “He’s a great football player. He’s a great guy. We’ve grown very close. I would say that every day he does something new, I’ll do something new. We’re trying to copy each other or teach something that we learned. It’s helped us both grow.”
If N.C. State can dominate teams up front on defense, it would give Doeren time to find his quarterback.
The Wolfpack head into fall camp with a three-way competition between Matt McKay, redshirt freshman Devin Leary and transfer Bailey Hockman. McKay took a handful of snaps in 2018 (he attempted eight passes) as the team’s primary backup.
“I’d be selling them short not to give them that opportunity, you know?” Doeren said at the ACC Football Kickoff. “Once we see where it’s at, obviously Matt has been here the longest, has taken the most reps. So he has that value for him. But I’m really excited to see these guys compete. I think that’s what they signed up to do when they came here. We need to give them that opportunity.”
While Doeren doesn’t have a timeline for making a decision, he did lay out what criteria he’s looking for in his eventual No. 1 quarterback.
“I want to see who is the leader of that group, how do these guys play for them, and who can inspire the guys around him,” Doeren said.