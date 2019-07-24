For almost a quarter century, when Florida State was recognized as one of the elite teams in college football, it was often referred to as “DBU.”
Do a Google search for DBU nowadays and the first reference is to Dallas Baptist University.
When Florida State was in its prime, defensive backs like Deion Sanders, Terrell Buckley and LeRoy Butler were the scourge of opposing offenses.
Fast forward to 2018, and the Seminoles finished 14th in the ACC in passing defense, yielding an ACC-high 30 touchdowns.
Florida State might have surmised that something was up when Samford passed for 475 yards against the Seminoles in Week 2. When FSU later had a chance to salvage something from its season in Week 8, visiting Clemson passed for 404 yards in a 59-10 rout at Doak Campbell Stadium.
Defensive back university? Not last year.
Harlon Barnett, the Seminoles’ defensive coordinator, also coaches the FSU defensive backs. Prior to joining the staff of head coach Willie Taggart when he took over in 2018, he had coached defensive backs and served as co-defensive coordinator at Michigan State.
Florida State was 80th among 129 Division I-A teams in total defense, 90th in scoring defense and 119th in pass defense.
When second-year head coach Willie Taggart spoke to the media recently at the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, he was joined by defensive tackle Marvin Wilson and wide receiver Tamorrion Terry.
Florida State was eighth in the ACC in sacks last year with 28, including a team-leading 10 by Brian Burns, a first-round NFL Draft pick who is not back. Wilson had 3½ sacks, which was high among returnees.
“Look for our DBs to get after it this year,” Wilson said. “This is really a DBU and we’re going to defend that this year. I got some great teammates that that we’ve been getting in, working late nights indoors [and] trying to grind to get better.”
Taggart, a college quarterback at Western Kentucky, has coached offenses exclusively during a career that included head-coaching stints at South Florida and Oregon before going to Florida State after the 2017 season.
In Charlotte, Taggart was asked about a reported shift to a 3-4 defense but was noncommittal.
“We worked on some things in the spring, seeing what was good [and] how we could continue to get better,” he said. “We’re just finding ways to put our players in the best position to be successful.”
The Seminoles will open the season Aug. 31 in Jacksonville, Florida against Boise State, a first-time opponent. The Seminoles will meet Alabama State for the first time when the Hornets visit FSU in Week 11.
On Sept. 14, Florida State will play Virginia in Charlottesville for the first time since 2010. Their last meeting was in 2014, when the host Seminoles defeated the Cavaliers 34-20. Florida State does not play Virginia Tech after dropping last year’s season opener to the Hokies.
At one point, after winning a third straight ACC championship in 2015, Florida State had won an ACC-leading 15 football championships. Now, after winning the last four title games, Clemson is up to 18.
How likely is it that the Seminoles return to the top?
“We all came here for a reason,” Taggart said. “It’s been that way from Day One. We all came here because of our winning tradition and we want to be winners. There’s a standard that we have at Florida State and we all want to live up to that.”