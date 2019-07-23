A new era in Miami? Sort of.
After landing his dream job in the offseason, first-year Hurricanes football coach Manny Diaz pinches himself every day.
Previously the defensive coordinator, Diaz briefly left the program to take the head coaching job at Temple, but the Hurricanes hired him back when Mark Richt suddenly stepped down after the season.
Landing the gig was only the first step for Diaz, who wants Miami to tap back into the formula that made the program so successful, winning three national titles in five seasons in the late 1980s.
“What we are trying to do, what we are doing at Miami, is we’re rebranding ourselves,” Diaz said, at last week’s ACC Kickoff.
“We have to stop being known for having a team with a bunch of talented guys. Sitting around and talking about how talented we are doesn’t win us any games. We have to go back to being a bunch of hard-working guys. This is how Miami won in the past.”
Miami has had just one 10-win season since 2009 — along with four seasons with at least six losses, including 2018 — but continues to produce NFL talent at the same rate (53 players drafted since 2009) as other top teams in the country, including Clemson (54).
That’s not enough for Diaz.
“You win at Miami by recruiting our footprint, then outworking everybody else,” he said.
Diaz’s vision resonated with one of the top receivers in the transfer portal, K.J. Osborn, who had 53 catches with 892 yards and seven touchdowns during his junior season at Buffalo in 2018.
“Just his energy, his vibe, what his vision was for the program, what he wanted to do, the new Miami, bringing some of that old-school Miami back, putting us back where we need to be,” Osborn said.
How quickly can Miami reenter the national conversation? Diaz didn’t lay out a timeline, but his recruiting moves this offseason show he’s committed to competing for an ACC championship right out of the gate.
He has brought in not only Osborn but also Butler offensive line graduate transfer Tommy Kennedy and former Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell.
Martell received a waiver from the NCAA to play next season.
They join a strong core of returning players including leading receiver Jeff Thomas, starting tight end Brevin Jordan, all three starting linebackers (including preseason ACC selections Shaquille Quarterman and Michael Pinckney) and defensive back Trajan Bandy.
“I know I can play now, I learned that my freshman year, now it’s about domination, proving I’m one of the top guys in America, in the country right now,” Quarterman said.