Truth be told, it was a pretty good humble brag.
“One of the things that I've been fortunate to do in my career,” Duke coach David Cutcliffe said, “is have to replace first-round draft choice quarterbacks.”
Yes, the man who helped groom Heath Shuler and Peyton and Eli Manning now has another first-rounder on his resume in Daniel Jones, who was taken sixth overall by the New York Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Cutcliffe, though, is hardly panicking over the transition. He’s confident that fifth-year senior Quentin Harris can step right in and pilot the offense effectively.
“Quentin is brilliant, just plain and simple brilliant,” Cutcliffe said at the recent ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte. “You can coach him intellectually. He understands what the concepts are and what we're trying to do.”
Harris has played 300 snaps in his Duke career. He made back-to-back starts against Baylor and N.C. Central last season while Jones was nursing an injury.
Overall, Harris completed 34 of 68 passes for 437 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception while also running for 195 yards and five scores.
In other words, he’s significantly more experienced than the typical first-round successor.
“I think it definitely has its advantages,” Harris said. “Having been in the system for a while now, you kind of have a feel for how things are going to be run. You’ve seen a successful example. … I’ve seen great leaders in front of me.”
The most instrumental leader has been Cutcliffe, who’s renowned for his work with quarterbacks. As he’s served as a backup, Harris has gleaned plenty from his coach.
“He is a wealth of knowledge,” Harris said. “That’s the first thing you have to acknowledge and respect and appreciate. I think his attention to detail is something that’s really helped me take the next step – little things like footwork and aligning to your target and where to go for a certain read on a certain play.
“Once you’re around him for a certain time, you start to think like him. That’s been very valuable for me.”
Harris is one of seven new offensive starters for the Blue Devils, who open the season against Alabama on Aug. 31 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. The entire receiving corps will be fledgling starters.
“I think one of the nice things about losing that many starters on offense is the guys that are now coming into starting roles are guys I've been practicing with the last few years,” Harris said. “We've been able to build a good rapport.”
Harris ran for 83 yards in his start against Baylor and scored two rushing touchdowns against Pittsburgh last year. While the ground attack will remain a part of his game, Harris has spent the offseason sharpening his throwing accuracy.
“I think what we're working on is trying to find what he believes in,” Cutcliffe said. “Ultimately what he has most confidence in is what we're going to do. We have a big ol’ wide array of offense, a lot of sets, a lot of pass concepts. What we want to do is zero in on what Quentin Harris believes in.”