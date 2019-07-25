Wake Forest running back Cade Carney isn’t too concerned with how the team’s quarterback competition shakes out.
The players competing for the job — Sam Hartman and Jamie Newman — have already addressed Carney’s No. 1 concern.
“The good thing about the two quarterbacks is I’ve been telling everyone this year, they both have a mean handoff,” Carney said, when asked about the competition during the ACC Kickoff earlier in the month. “They do a great job of putting that ball in my gut. So it makes it easy for me.”
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson laughed when he heard Carney’s response.
“Cade is very smart,” Clawson said. “… When a running back says one of the quarterback’s great strengths is the ability to hand the football off, he’s advocating for himself there in running the ball.”
And for good reason.
Carney, who ran for 1,005 yards on 5.3 yards per carry with eight touchdowns, is one of two returning 1,000-yard rushers in the ACC. Boston College’s A.J. Dillon is the other. Wake Forest hasn’t brought back a 1,000-yard rusher since 2005.
The 5-foot-11, 215-pounder will be the team’s work horse after sharing carries with fellow running back Matt Colburn the first three years of his career.
With an undecided quarterback battle and a defense in the midst of a rebuild — the team fired defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel four games into the 2018 season — Carney can help hide some of those weaknesses.
Wake Forest has a 4-1 record when Carney rushes for 100 or more yards and 10-2 when he scores at least one touchdown. Last year, he helped the Demon Deacons earn bowl eligibility in a 59-7 win over Duke with a career effort. (31 carries for 223 yards with two touchdowns).
Carney, a team captain for a second year, is embracing those expectations while taking on a major leadership role.
“I tell people I’ve been so lucky, at the time I showed up to Wake Forest,” Carney said. “I showed up with a team that had gone 3-9 two times in a row, gone through a coaching change, it was down to a group of fourth- and fifth-year seniors who loved football and really wanted to be great. For me, to learn under that, to step into that, a team who hadn’t experienced success, to go to the Military Bowl, have a big win, I couldn’t have learned under a better group ever guys when they were on their way out.”