GREENSBORO — The most popular meeting spots at the ACC Tournament beginning Tuesday won’t be the tailgates outside the arena. Nor will they be the concession stands or even the restrooms.
The longest lines could be at the hand-sanitizer dispensers.
While the tournament itself will go on as planned, events swirling nationally and internationally could yet alter everything between now and next week when, once again, the Greensboro Coliseum invites more than 20,000 people for each day of the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament.
“We’re in touch with county health officials, and the ACC is as well,” said Andrew Brown, the Coliseum public relations director. “Everything is on schedule as of now.”
That means no disruption of games or fan activities because of coronavirus, no restrictions on numbers of people streaming into the Coliseum, no plans to keep players away from fans or, in a worst-case scenario, playing games in front of empty seats.
That’s happening in some places around the world and even in the NCAA Division III basketball tournament. The ATP and WTA tennis tours' tournaments at Indian Wells in California and the women’s world hockey championships in Canada have been canceled, as has golf's European Tour tournament in Kenya, soccer games and marathons. A Formula 1 race in Bahrain will be run without fans, and the Chinese Grand Prix scheduled for April has been postponed.
While the NBA and NHL consider options for upcoming games, the NCAA has yet to announce anything for this week’s conference championships or next week’s Division I men’s and women’s NCAA Tournaments.
Dan Gavitt, the NCAA's senior vice president of basketball, told CBS Sports last week that everything is still scheduled with no changes or restrictions. The Coliseum will host first- and second-round games March 20 and 22, and Duke is a contender to be among the eight teams playing in Greensboro.
“At this time, we are definitely planning on running the tournament at all 14 sites with fans, from the First Four in Dayton through the Final Four in Atlanta,” he said.
The ACC, while “awaiting direction from the NCAA,” according to a league official, has been anticipating the unexpected for more than two weeks, holding meetings and briefings while looking to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Emails have been sent to athletics directors, school presidents and coaches to keep up with developing situations.
Duke apparently planned to close locker rooms to journalists for Saturday’s UNC-Duke game but decided against it after discussions with the league.
Contingency plans are in place for that this week, too, with possible quarantined interview stations set up the way U.S. Figure Skating does with the so-called “mixed zone” away from the arena surface and the crowds.
Most of the preparations this week are for the fans, Brown said.
“There are dispensers all over the area and at Fan Fest, additional hand sanitizers everywhere,” he said. “Later this week we’ll be putting up some of the posters that the CDC put out to help avoid spreading germs. We have continual cleaning going on throughout the day, during the sessions, before the sessions and after the sessions. So we’ll have housekeeping on duty all throughout the tournament.”
Brown said the Coliseum is keenly aware of what’s happening internationally in terms of crowd management in the face of the coronavirus.
“We’re certainly keeping up with what’s going on the world, but as of now we’re anticipating a full schedule this week,” Brown said.
