GREENSBORO — In an unprecedented move, the ACC canceled the remainder of the ACC Tournament on Thursday in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The announcement was made at 12:15 p.m., just 15 minutes before Clemson and Florida State were scheduled to play in the first of the day’s four quarterfinal games.
“We are all dealing with a very fluid and unknown enemy worldwide with the coronavirus,” ACC commissioner John Swofford said. “We don’t know entirely what that means for the future.”
Team bands, cheerleaders, players’ families, media members and conference and arena officials were the only people present when the news broke. The league had announced Wednesday that the tournament would proceed without fans.
Swofford presided over an impromptu trophy presentation in which FSU, which topped the standings in the regular season, was crowned tournament champion . The Seminoles would garner the ACC’s automatic bid should the NCAA Tournament be played. The NCAA has announced that it is planning to contest its tournament without the general public in attendance.
The AAC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC and Atlantic 10 (among others) also canceled their conference tournaments on Thursday. Swofford said the ACC’s decision was made roughly 15 minutes before his on-court announcement following the last of many consultations with league presidents, athletic directors and health officials.
“We believe that it’s the right decision to make at this particular point in time,” Swofford said. You could ask why was it not made sooner. It’s a fair question. The answer is that is it’s an extraordinarily fluid situation with information coming to us that changes — I used to say by the week, then I said by the day, and now I say by the hour.
“Hopefully we’re doing the right thing in the context of this great country of ours and in the context of intercollegiate sports.”
Virginia was scheduled to face Notre Dame at 7 p.m. Duke-N.C. State and Louisville-Syracuse were the other quarterfinals on the docket Thursday.
“We have to make decisions based on information we have,” FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. “It’s so fluid and there’s so many moving parts, it’s probably the prudent decision to make to back off a little bit and receive more information and try to be safe.
“Sometimes life gives you these type of challenges. We can get more basketball games played. But the seriousness of the downside of potential loss of life is far more important than the game.”
Swofford said he didn’t have a feel for whether the NCAA Tournament will be played.
“I think there has to be a desire of the institutions to have it, given the circumstances. We’ll see if that desire is there to continue the season or not, or whether it’s prudent or safe to do so based on medical advice.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.