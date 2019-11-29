PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Armando Bacot controlled the paint. Cole Anthony turned in big late-game plays. And along the way, No. 6 North Carolina offered plenty of the toughness that its Hall of Fame coach wanted to see following the team’s first loss.
Anthony hit a driving layup and four key free throws in the final 64 seconds to help the Tar Heels hold off No. 11 Oregon 78-74 in Friday’s third-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.
The Tar Heels (6-1) were coming off Thursday’s defeat to Michigan in which they trailed at one point by 24 points. This time, UNC looked sharp in building a double-digit lead, then Anthony helped them hang on when the Ducks (6-2) got within a point.
No. 2 Louisville 71, Western Kentucky 54
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jordan Nwora scored 25 points as No. 2 Louisville defeated the Hilltoppers to remain unbeaten and make its case for the No. 1 ranking.
Dwayne Sutton added 15 points as Louisville (7-0) never trailed while holding Western Kentucky to its lowest point total and shooting percentage (37%) of the season.
No. 1 Duke 83, Winthrop 70
DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman Matthew Hurt scored a season-high 20 points, Joey Baker added a career-high 16 and the Blue Devils beat Winthrop to bounce back from their stunning loss to Stephen F. Austin.
Playing three nights after the unheralded Lumberjacks became the first Cameron Indoor Stadium visitor from outside the ACC to win in nearly 20 years, the Blue Devils (7-1) spent the better part of this one looking ripe for another upset before Baker — a sophomore who appeared in just four games last season — saved them.
He hit two dagger 3-pointers 30 seconds apart in the final 3 minutes to put Duke up by double figures to stay and Jordan Goldwire followed with a layup off a steal to give the Blue Devils their largest lead to that point, 78-64, with just under 2 minutes remaining.
Florida State 60, No. 17 Tennessee 57
NICEVILLE, Fla. — Devin Vassell scored 13 points and made a key steal and pair of free throws in the final minute as Florida State upended the Vols in the Emerald Coast Classic.
Florida State (6-1) started hot, sprinting to a 14-2 lead.
Wake Forest 88, Long Beach St. 75
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Brandon Childress scored 18 points, Olivier Sarr added 16 and the Demon Deacons went 24 of 25 from the free-throw line to advance to the championship game of the Wooden Legacy.
Chaundee Brown scored 13 and Andrien White added 12 as the Demon Deacons (5-2) moved on to Sunday’s championship game where they will face the winner of Friday’s semifinal game between Arizona and Penn.
Penn State 85, Syracuse 64
NEW YORK — Lamar Stevens scored 20 points and Mike Watkins had a double-double to lead Penn State over Syracuse in the consolation game of the NIT Season Tip-Off.
Watkins finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds — 10 offensive. Myreon Jones had 16 points, Curtis Jones added 14 off the bench, and Seth Lundy scored 10 for Penn State (6-1).
