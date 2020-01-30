A program-record 10 Virginia football players earned ACC All-Academic team honors, the ACC announced Thursday.
The conference began the recognition in 1954, and Virginia had nine players make the list in 1996.
Joey Blount, Tanner Cowley, Nash Griffin, Eli Hanback, Bobby Haskins, Terrell Jana, Jordan Mack, Bryce Perkins, Joe Reed and Dillon Reinkensmeyer were the 10 Cavaliers selected.
Both Mack and Reinkensmeyer made the team for the third consecutive season, while Reed earned his second honor.
Virginia Tech had six players named to the All-ACC Academic Team including two true freshman offensive linemen.
For the Hokies, punter Oscar Bradburn, center Bryan Hudson, tight end James Mitchell, guard Doug Nester, tackle Luke Tenuta and tight end Dalton Keene earned recognition.
Tech was the only school in the ACC with multiple tight ends honored.
The ACC considers athletic achievements when making the list, and the athletes need to hold a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher during their academic careers. The players also need a minimum 3.0 GPA in the previous semester.
Clemson came second with eight players, and each ACC school placed at least one player on the list. A total of 62 players made the team.
