Former Ferrum College athletic director Abe Naff has filed a discrimination complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, his lawyers said in a press release that was emailed to The Roanoke Times on Wednesday.
The press release states that Naff was fired by Ferrum on June 28 at the age of 59.
Once the EEOC investigation is completed, Naff will file a lawsuit for unlawful discrimination in federal court "if necessary," according to the press release.
The EEOC is a federal agency.
Naff is being represented by John Fishwick Jr. and Carrol Ching.
The press release did not specify who the complaint was filed against, but Fishwick confirmed in a follow-up email exchange that the complaint was filed against Ferrum College. The press release did not specify the grounds for the complaint; Fishwick would not confirm that it involved age discrimination.
Neither Naff nor Ferrum had previously said whether Naff was fired or had resigned.
Naff spent 15 years as the school's athletic director.
Ferrum had sent an internal email in June stating that Naff had gone on a personal leave of absence. A week after that internal email was sent, Ferrum sports information director Gary Holden said on June 25 in a phone interview with The Roanoke Times that Naff was “taking some personal leave.” He was fired three days later, according to the press release from his lawyers.
Ferrum sent an email to faculty and staff members in July thanking Naff for his service and announcing that the college would be looking for a new athletic director. Holden was named acting athletic director in that email.
Naff spent 23 years as Ferrum’s baseball coach before stepping down after the 2007 season. He did double duty as the athletic director for his final four years as coach.
Naff won 643 baseball games as Ferrum’s coach. He steered the Panthers to 10 NCAA Division III tournament berths. Billy Wagner and Eric Owens both played for Naff at Ferrum before eventually making the major leagues.
Naff is a member of the Ferrum hall of fame and the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame.
As athletic director, he hired every one of Ferrum’s current head coaches.
He also helped Ferrum pull off a change in conference affiliation. Ferrum left the USA South last summer to join the ODAC, achieving a goal of both Naff and the college.
More to come later.
