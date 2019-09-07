Before the commonwealth's Division II, Division III, NAIA and NCFA teams kick off Saturday, let's take a look back at the elite small-college players in the state last season and see how many of them return this year.
So here is a review of The Roanoke Times' 2018 small-college first and second teams and players of the year. (We looked back at our Division I all-state teams and players of the year last week.)
Hayden Bauserman, who was Shenandoah's senior quarterback last fall, was our 2018 Roanoke Times state small-college offensive player of the year.
Bridgewater linebacker Re'Shaun Myers, who is back for his senior season this year, was our 2018 small-college defensive player of the year.
Bauserman broke the ODAC and Shenandoah single-season records for completions (355), attempts (555), passing yards (3,832) and TD passes (43) in 2018. Operating out of a no-huddle, up-tempo attack, he helped the Hornets go 5-5 overall and 3-4 in the ODAC.
"The records and everything was really cool. Obviously it would have been a lot better if we would've been able to come out with a winning season," Bauserman said back in December.
"As a quarterback, it's kind of a dream to go out and throw the ball 50 times a game."
Bauserman led NCAA Division III last season in total offense (379.9 ypg), passing yards per game (383.2 ypg), completions per game (35.5) and points responsible for per game (26.0 ppg). He ranked second in Division III last season in TD passes, passing yards (3,832) and points responsible for (260).
"My freshman and sophomore seasons, we were kind of more of a balanced, 50-50 run-pass offense. Moving into my junior year, we came out and threw the ball 500 times," he said in December. "It was kind of an adjustment for me, especially my junior year, to kind of realize, 'Hey, if we're going to win games, it's going to come down to me. And if we're going to lose games, it's going to come down to me.' But I think this past season, my senior season, I didn't feel as much pressure. ... The pressure definitely falls on me as the quarterback, but I was more prepared for that this past season and kind of accepting that role and feeling a lot of pride in the fact that it's going to come down to me whether we win or lose a game.
"Having 30 games under my belt before this year, I kind of knew how teams were going to defend us. ... Everything kind of slowed down pre-snap and post-snap. My reads were a lot more crisp and I made a lot better decisions than I would have early in my career."
He completed 63.9 percent of his passes in 2018, when he threw 12 interceptions.
"As a quarterback, when things aren't going right for the whole team and for yourself, you can't really get down because everybody else kind of feeds off you," he said in December. "So even when things weren't going right, [it was a matter of] kind of staying up and staying positive and trying to keep the team moving in the right direction. I feel like I did a better job of that my senior year.
"You thrown an interception, it happens in football. You can't hold your head or get down or let that affect the next play."
He was one of four finalists for the 2018 Gagliardi Award, which goes to a Division III player each year based on his football accomplishments, academic success and community service.
Bauserman, who threw an ODAC-record 132 TD passes in his career, was named the 2018 ODAC offensive player of the year.
"Being able to go out and throw 43 touchdowns [in 2018] and for my career to throw 132 touchdowns, it's kind of surreal," he said back in December.
He graduated from Shenandaoh back in December. He had enrolled at Shenandoah in the spring of 2015, after spending part of the 2014 fall semester at Division II member Alderson Broaddus.
Our small-college defensive player of the year also shined in the ODAC last fall.
Myers was named the 2018 ODAC defensive player of the year. He as also an All-South Region first-team pick by D3football.com.
Myers had 84 tackles (including 55 solo tackles), 9.5 tackles for loss and three sacks last season. He forced a fumble. He also returned a fumble for a touchdown.
He helped BC go 6-4 overall (the Eagles' first winning season since 2014) and tie for second in the ODAC with a 4-3 league mark last fall. BC led the ODAC in total defense and rushing defense last season.
Last season was Myers' second year at Bridgewater after transferring from Coastal Carolina.
Myers enters the 2019 season as a preseason Division III All-American.
2018 DIV. II, DIV. III, NAIA AND NCFA
ALL-STATE COLLEGE FOOTBALL TEAM
Offensive player of the year: Hayden Bauserman, Shenandoah
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB: Hayden Bauserman, Shenandoah (was senior in 2018)
RB: Brian Mann, Ferrum (back this season)
RB: Tabyus Taylor, Virginia Union (back this season)
WR: Major Morgan, Hampden-Sydney (back this season)
WR: Casey Stewart, Shenandoah (back this season)
TE: Sam Tanner, Randolph-Macon (back this season)
C: Khari Johnson, Virginia Union (was senior in 2018)
G: Greg Castle, Randolph-Macon (was senior in 2018)
G: Jordan Patti, Ferrum (back this season)
T: Frank Ball, Virginia State (back this season)
T: Mitch Hornsby, Washington and Lee (was senior in 2018)
PK: Jefferson Souza, Virginia Union (back this season)
RS: Bradley Jefferson, Averett (was senior in 2018)
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
QB: Alec Cobb, Hampden-Sydney (was senior in 2018)
RB: Josh Breece, Washington and Lee (back this season)
RB: Tre Frederick, Randolph-Macon (back this season)
WR: Joshua Davis, Christopher Newport (was senior in 2018)
WR: Jesse Santiago, Emory & Henry (was senior in 2018)
TE: Bradley Puccio, Emory & Henry (was senior in 2018)
C: Connor Denning, Randolph-Macon (back this season)
G: Jeffrey Brinson, Bridgewater (was senior in 2018)
G: Andrew Coffman, Shenandoah (was senior in 2018)
T: Shamdu Nalls, Virginia Union (was senior in 2018)
T: Matt Rittenhouse, Christopher Newport (back this season)
PK: Logan Weis, Bridgewater (back this season)
RS: Andre Jackson, Virginia State (back this season)
RS: Jaiden Reavis, Virginia Union (back this season)
Defensive player of the year: Re'Shaun Myers, Bridgewater
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL: Ben James, Christopher Newport (back this season)
DL: John Kline, Hampden-Sydney (was senior in 2018)
DL: Joseph Ledbetter, Averett (back this season)
DL: Steve McNair, Randolph-Macon (back this season)
LB: Dejon Brooks, Averett (was senior in 2018)
LB: Re'Shaun Myers, Bridgewater (back this season)
LB: DaMarcus Wimbush, Bluefield (back this season)
DB: Neil Davis, Southern Virginia (back this season)
DB: Sterling Hammond, Virginia Union (back this season)
DB: Damian Jiggetts, Christopher Newport (back this season)
DB: Anthony Williams, Randolph-Macon (back this season)
P: Cole Westberry, Averett (back this season)
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL: Romello Herbin, Averett (back this season)
DL: Johnathon Johnson, Ferrum (was senior in 2018)
DL: Muhammad Khan, Bridgewater (was senior in 2018)
DL: Khris Smith, Apprentice (was senior in 2018)
LB: Yonis Blanco, Randolph-Macon (was senior in 2018)
LB: Will Corry, Washington and Lee (back this season)
LB: Donavan Montague, UVa-Wise (was senior in 2018)
LB: Patrick Prosser, Virginia State (was senior in 2018)
DB: Thomas Freeland, Washington and Lee (was senior in 2018)
DB: Tyrice Henry, Bluefield (back this season)
DB: Marcus Tarrer, UVa-Wise (back this season)
DB: D.J. Wright, Christopher Newport (back this season)
P: Julian Drew, Randolph-Macon (was senior in 2018)
