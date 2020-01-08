Roanoke College’s Casey Draper (Northside) dropped in a game-high 20 points, Trip Greene netted 13 points and Efosa Edosomwan added 10 as the Maroons (9-4, 3-1) routed the visiting Wasps 84-55 in ODAC action Wednesday.
It was the fifth straight win for Roanoke College.
Emory & Henry (3-10, 0-4) was led by Dylan Catron (Chilhowie) with 17 points and Jake Martin (George Wythe) with 14.
LOCAL MEN
Radford 67, Gardner-Webb 64
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Travis Fields Jr. posted 16 points as Radford narrowly beat Gardner-Webb on Wednesday night.
Carlik Jones had 11 points and six assists for Radford (7-7, 2-0 Big South Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Nate Johnson scored a career-high 27 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-10, 1-2).
W&L 76, Bridgewater 62
LEXINGTON — William Brueggeman scored a game high 24 points as the Generals (10-3, 2-2 ODAC) topped the Eagles in ODAC action.
Liam Caswell netted 14 points, Chandler Murray scored 12 points and Davrion Grier added 10 while Monte Simpkins grabbed 11 boards for Bridgewater (6-8, 2-3).
Western Carolina 97, VMI 85
LEXINGTON — Carlos Dotson, Matt Halvorsen and Mason Faulkner scored 20 points apiece as Western Carolina beat VMI.
WCU (11-3, 3-0 Southern Conference), won its fourth straight game, totaling 59 second-half points, a season high for the team.
Garrett Gilkeson had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Keydets (5-12, 0-4), who have now lost five games in a row.
LOCAL WOMEN
Ferrum 76, Hollins 54
FERRUM — Kayla Cabiness (Magna Vista) knocked down 16 points as Ferrum (2-11, 2-4 ODAC) rode a 13-point halftime advantage to a win.
Arin Bunker netted 13 points, Jacy Marvin (William Byrd) and Aisha Martin scored 12 points each for Ferrum.
Hollins (7-5, 2-4) was led by Kayla Surles with 18 points and Serena Lytton (Patrick Henry) with 10.
Roanoke 83, Emory & Henry 59
The Maroons (10-4, 5-2 ODAC) rode a 20-point halftime advantage to a conference win, knocking the Wasps from the ranks of the unbeaten. Roanoke’ s defense forced 23 turnovers which produced 35 points.
ACC/ TOP 25
No. 10 Florida State 78, Wake Forest 68
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Devin Vassell scored 17 points and Florida State (14-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) pulled away in the final 10 minutes to beat Wake Forest (8-6, 1-3).
Pitt 73, UNC 65
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Trey McGowens scored 24 points and Pittsburgh ended a 22-game losing streak in conference road games with a victory against North Carolina (8-7, 1-3 ACC).
The Panthers (11-4, 2-2), rallied from a 14-point deficit late in the first half.
N.C. State 73, Notre Dame 68
RALEIGH, N.C. — Markell Johnson scored 27 points as N.C. State (11-4, 2-2 ACC) bounced back from a 12-point, second half deficit to edge Notre Dame (10-5, 1-3).
Late tuesday top 25
No. 4 Baylor 57, No. 22 Texas Tech 52
LUBBOCK, Texas — Davion Mitchell scored 14 points and Baylor (12-1, 2-0 Big 12) stretched its victory streak to 11 games with a win over Texas Tech (10-4, 1-1).
No. 14 Kentucky 78, Georgia 69
ATHENS, Ga. — Immanuel Quickley’s 3-pointer gave Kentucky its first lead of the second half as the Wildcats (11-3, 2-0 SEC) overcame Georgia (10-4, 0-1) and continued their domination of the conference rivalry.
No. 16 Villanova 64, Creighton 59
OMAHA, Neb. — Collin Gillespie and Saddiq Bey made back-to-back 3-pointers to give Villanova (11-3, 2-1 Big East) the lead for good in the final four minutes, and the Wildcats ended a six-game Big East road losing streak with a win over Creighton (12-4, 1-2).
NOTes
WVU’s coach Huggins fined for comment
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Big 12 Conference has fined West Virginia coach Bob Huggins $10,000 for referring to an officiating crew as “three blind mice” in a radio interview Saturday after a loss to Kansas.
“Coach Huggins’ comments … violate the Big 12 Conference’s sportsmanship policy,” Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in the statement Tuesday.
“Because this is Coach Huggins’ third such incident, a public reprimand and a fine of $10,000 is appropriate.” Bowlsby did not specify the first two incidents.
Pitt, coach Capel agree to contract extension
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh basketball coach Jeff Capel agreed to a two-year contract extension on Wednesday that would keep him with the Panthers through the 2026-27 season.
