A 50th anniversary of the Roanoke Valley Aquatic Association championship meet may have to be put on hold.
That could go for the regular season as well.
Trey Smith, the city-county meet director, says plans have been put on hold in advance of an April 30 conference call with his board.
"We're having a delegate meeting May 7 and will make a formal announcement on May 8," Smith said. "It's looking more and more like there probably will not be a season."
The championship meet traditionally is preceded by six Monday night meets.
"At our last executive board meeting, some folks seemed ready to say, 'Let's just cancel the season and move on,'" Smith said.
The RVAA has few options in light of the new coronavirus pandemic.
"We have a fairly large insurance payment that is due May 10," Smith said. "We made a decision to put it off as long as possible."
The Christiansburg Aquatic Center has agreed to let the RVAA put its meet deposit toward the 2021 championship.
Facilities manager Duke Edsall said he was filling the Hunting Hills pool Thursday with the understanding that governor Ralph Northam has banned public gatherings of 10 or more people until at least May 8.
"Our pool will be ready to roll as soon as the governor says we can congregate," Edsdall said. "My gut tells me that [the RVAA is] going to cancel the season.
"We're still going to have a season at Hunting Hills, as long as we can open the pool. We'll have two or three meets here among ourselves."
Down the road, Forest Hills head coach Erik Largen has been saddened by the possibility of a season without meets and championships but he's optimistic that his pool will be open by June 10.
"I'm hoping the health inspector will be able to come out sooner than that," Largen said. "If it's still bad by that time, I think we would open probably the first week in July. If it goes any farther than that, I'm not sure we could open.
"The best part I like about swim team is, it helps the little kids become water-safe. I've been a part of Forest Hills since ’85 and I've worked there since ’96. I don't know what I'll do with myself without being at the pool during the summer."
