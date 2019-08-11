ZEBULON, N.C. — A strong pitching performance by starter Daniel Gonzalez and three RBIs from Pedro Castellanos lifted the Salem Red Sox to a 4-1 win over the Carolina Mudcats at Five County Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The win gave Salem the rubber game of the three-game weekend series.
The Sox did the majority of their damage in the first two innings. In the top of the first, Ryan Fitzgerald stroked a one-out single and Castellanos was hit by a pitch to set up Keith Curcio, who lined a single to right to give Salem a 1-0 lead. An inning later, after Jagger Rusconi laced a one-out single and Nick Lovullo walked, Castellanos drilled Nelson Hernandez’s pitch to left for a two-run double and a 3-0 Sox advantage. Castellanos finished his 3-for-3 day at the plate in the seventh inning with an RBI single off of Cody Beckman that increased the Salem lead to 4-0.
Carolina was able to break up the shutout in the eighth inning when Sox reliever Rio Gomez gave up a pair of walks and was replaced by Anyelo Gomez, who allowed an RBI single to Julio Garcia before retiring the side . Andrew Schwaab pitched a scoreless ninth to secure the win and seal his 10th save of the season.
Gonzalez took full advantage of the run support as he tossed six shutout innings. He walked none and struck out eight while earning his first victory since July 10. Hernandez (10-9) was tagged with the loss for the Mudcats, allowing three runs on six hits in four innings.
Two straight wins, coupled with three consecutive losses by the Potomac Nationals, have allowed the Sox to regain a 1 ½ game lead in the Northern Division with just over 20 games remaining. Not to be overlooked, both the Lynchburg Hillcats and the Wilmington Blue Rocks are only 3 ½ games behind after Sunday’s games.
ON DECK: Salem gets an off day on Monday before returning to Haley Toyota Field for a quick three-game homestand against the Frederick Keys. Game 1 is set for Tuesday with a first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.