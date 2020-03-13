Organizers of the Boston Marathon, the planet's most celebrated footrace, are postponing the event until Sept. 14 because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced Friday.
The Boston Athletic Association, which oversees the marathon, had held off deciding the fate of the April 20 race even as other high-profile sporting events were canceled or postponed around the globe.
But pressure had mounted in recent weeks from officials in Boston and the seven cities and towns along the 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) course. Some had expressed worries not only for the health of the 31,000 registered runners but also the estimated 1 million spectators who traditionally line the route, giving athletes hand slaps, high fives and even kisses as they pass.
“We want to make sure that we keep people safe,” the mayor said at a news conference. He stressed that people shouldn’t attempt to run the race course in April when the marathon would have taken place, as some in the running community have suggested.
President Donald Trump’s order restricting most Europeans' travel to the United States over the coronavirus complicated efforts to salvage the Boston Marathon. Thousands of runners come from Europe to compete at Boston.
Also, the Premier League and the Champions League were both suspended Friday as the outbreak continues to impact soccer.
Matches in England will be stopped until at least April 3 after five Premier League clubs said some players or staff were in self-isolation. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for the virus, as has Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.
UEFA said it was stopping next week's games in all competitions, including the two remaining Champions League matches which had not been already called off — Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea and Barcelona vs. Napoli, both scheduled for Wednesday.
Games involving Juventus and Real Madrid had already been postponed because those clubs quarantined their players.
Eight Europa League games scheduled for next Thursday were also postponed. The quarterfinal draws in both the Champions League and Europa League, scheduled for next Friday, were postponed as well.
The German soccer league Bundesliga has also suspended its season, dropping a plan to play this weekend in empty stadiums.
The league board says there is an increasing number of suspected coronavirus cases affecting German clubs.
Three second-division players have tested positive for the virus. Bundesliga club Paderborn said its coach tested negative, hours before his team was due to play Fortuna Düsseldorf, and that it was waiting for test results from an unspecified number of players.
