Even though Saturday’s Blue Ridge Marathon got canceled, event organizer Julia Boas has been as busy as ever over the past month.
Corresponding with many of the roughly 3,600 runners about their entry fees, ordering modified T-shirts and awards, working with sponsors and collecting photos of virtual racers have kept her at her computer constantly.
Boas’ Roanoke Outside Foundation said that the marathon has generated more than $5 million in economic impact to the region over its first 10 years. Not running an 11th — at least until 2021 — has obvious financial ramifications.
“We try to keep it in perspective,” Boas said. “It could be worse. We’re glad that people are able to still get out there and run. That part has been nice. It gives them something to work toward during an uncertain time.
“But all of the cancellations and the uncertainty of it and not knowing when it’s going to end, that’s kind of the hardest part. There’s no way to plan for the future.”
Boas said she wasn’t surprised that about 1,000 runners donated their entry fees, while another 800 ran the race virtually.
“I just know the people that I talk to all the time,” she said, “and they’re just really supportive and awesome.”
Still, the deferred entry fees will take some of the revenue away from next year’s event. The timing of the March 16 cancellation also provided a hit.
“We probably would have gotten another thousand registrations in that last month,” Boas said. “That’s the hard part. Yes, we transitioned some over, but we still had another thousand that just never registered.
“But I think we’ll be OK. You’ve just got to tighten up and do what you can, which is what everybody’s doing.”
