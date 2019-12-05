Peektrade

Zach Peek, a Jefferson Forest graduate and former Winthrop pitcher, was traded by Baltimore to the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

 Courtesy Winthrop

Right-hander Dylan Bundy, one of the longest-tenured Baltimore Orioles, was dealt Wednesday to the Los Angeles Angels for Jefferson Forest graduate Zach Peek and three other pitching prospects.

Bundy became another piece of Baltimore's teardown this offseason after infielder Jonathan Villar was traded earlier this week for a rookie-level pitching prospect.

This time, the Orioles got a larger haul for their longest-tenured starting pitcher —Peek and fellow right-handers Isaac Mattson, Kyle Bradish and Kyle Brnovich.

Peek, 21, was chosen by the Angels out of Winthrop in the sixth round of the major league amateur draft in June. He was named the 2016 Timesland pitcher of the year as a Jefferson Forest senior. He made the 2019 All-Big South second team as a Winthrop junior.

The 27-year-old Bundy has been a durable starter with a nasty slider for the past four seasons with the Orioles. Bundy is due for a significant raise in arbitration after making $2.8 million last year.

Baltimore general manager Mike Elias said his latest trade "represents a big step toward our stated goals to accumulate and develop as much young talent as possible."

