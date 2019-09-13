CHARLOTTESVILLE – It’s been over five months since Virginia won the NCAA basketball championship. Still, the stars of that team said Friday, that their accomplishment hadn’t yet fully sunk in.
Seeing the national title banner raised to the rafters of John Paul Jones Arena may have finally driven it home.
“It’s going to be up there forever,” UVa coach Tony Bennett said, of the white banner, etched with the Final Four logo and the words “National Champions 2019.”
Virginia held a combined celebration and fundraiser Friday night, attended by thousands of fans and boosters as well as three star players from the title team, currently in the NBA. Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy and De’Andre Hunter joined the 2019-20 team for the event.
Guy and Jerome said, even now as they work on their NBA careers, Jerome with the Phoenix Suns and Guy with the Sacramento Kings, the realization of their championship dream in college seems surreal.
But Jerome also said he knows that the title is their legacy at UVa.
“A national champion. That’s the best way to be remembered right?” Jerome said.
“It still hasn’t sunk in,” said Guy.
Bennett, who put his current team through a workout before Friday’s festivities, said he told his players, past and present, to take in the event and remember the feeling of being together again. The entire team, with the exception of center Jack Salt, who was back home in New Zealand, and Marco Anthony, who transferred after the season, were on hand.
“My message is simple. ‘Let’s enjoy tonight and celebrate a national championship,’” Bennett said. “That’s all I’m worried about. Because it’s special. Maybe it’s once in a lifetime. Maybe, if you’re lucky enough, it happens a few more times or another time.”
Even if it happens again, it’s highly unlikely to go down the way the 2018-19 season did.
Virginia authored one of the most memorable postseason runs in the NCAA tournament’s history, a success made all the more dramatic because of the previous year’s failure. In the 2018 tournament, UVA had become the first one-seed to ever lose to a 16-seed.
Then in 2019, the Cavaliers returned to the NCAAs as a one seed and – this time – reached the Final Four in Minneapolis, surviving a class Elite Eight game against Purdue, a game that Bennett described Friday as the “highest level game” of his career.
From there, the Cavaliers beat Auburn – on Guy’s late free throws – and Texas Tech – in overtime – in the Final Four, both in dramatic fashion. Friday night, university president Jim Ryan presented Bennett with a poster that showed the team’s long-shot win probabilities from late in those games, superimposed over a photograph of the team celebrating the national title.
“Just to go out how we did was unbelievable,” Jerome said. “Not many people accomplish that. The journey I think is the most special part.”
Those highlights and more played in video montages throughout the evening. Guy, Hunter and Jerome also joined Virginia radio announcer Dave Koehn on stage for a question and answer segment. Following that, the championship team came to the stage to get their national championship rings.
“I think tonight it will sink in a little more for them,” Bennett said.
