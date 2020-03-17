Like the majority of the professional sports in the country, golf is on an extended hiatus due to concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.
In the Roanoke Valley, that’s not necessarily the case just yet.
There were about 60 cars in the lot Tuesday afternoon at Blue Hills Golf Club at Roanoke, and the club’s first-year head professional, John Steffen, said he expected as many as 100 players by the end of the day.
The biggest deterrent for clubs like Blue Hills and Ole Monterey had been the temperature, which kept most golfers at home Sunday, when it didn’t rise much above 45 degrees.
However …
“I think a certain portion of people are always going to be safe rather than sorry,” said Kelly Provo, the general manager and head professional at Ole Monterey.
When most professional and college organizations begin canceling events due to public health concerns, golf was one of the last circuits to fall into line.
The PGA Tour went ahead with the first round of the Players Championship last Thursday, and planned to continue through the weekend with just players at the TPC Sawgrass course and no fans, but later that night, the Tour decided to scrap the tournament, as well as all the other events on the schedule prior to the Masters in mid-April.
Changes continued on Tuesday. Two days after a federal recommendation to not hold events of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks, the PGA of America decided to postpone the second major of the year, which was set for May 14-17 at Harding Park in San Francisco.
Shortly after the PGA Championship announcement, the PGA Tour said it was canceling an additional four tournaments on its schedule — the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the AT&T Byron Nelson in Dallas.
The USGA canceled its first two national events — the men’s and women’s amateur four-ball tournaments — but said the U.S. Women’s Open (June 4-7 in Houston) and U.S. Open were going ahead as scheduled. However, it canceled all the May qualifiers for those championships with hopes of designing a new system.
Similar moves have been made a state levels, such as the Virginia State Golf Association, which has canceled all of its March events and is now taking a hard look at April, according to its website.
But right now, non-sanctioned play is still open for business in the Roanoke Valley.
“We’re in a little bit of a unique situation here,” Crovo said. “I know that the governor [of Virginia] said not to have a gathering of 100 people or more. We don’t have a lot of people around here looking to see where the golf ball went.”
That’s not to say that Crovo hasn’t been paying attention to global warnings.
“I think the fear of it has kept a lot of people from going to movies or somewhere where you’re confined,” he said. “I also read, if you’re out in the sun, the sun kills the virus. I don’t know if it’s true or not.”
That’s open to debate.
“What I’ve seen from our golfers is more fist bumping or elbow bumping as opposed to shaking hands right now,” Crovo said.
Although driving distance from clubhouse to clubhouse is several miles, Ole Monterey and Blue Hills share a fence line on the outer ends of each course. At Blue Hills, a few recommendations had been made, including an advisory to pick their ball out of the hole after a made putt and not touch the flagstick.
Whatever local rules were in place, a good number of players were ready to get out and play.
With schools and many businesses closed, a weekday round is suddenly virtually guilt-free.
Hitting the links shortly after noon Tuesday was a foursome that included William Byrd teacher and golf coach Kevin Tuck. He began the day by preparing a lesson plan for his students, who were out of school.
“We haven’t seen an effect from [the coronavirus] right now,” Steffen said. “We’re like any consumer wanting to get cleaning supplies. The effect right now is internal. We’re ramping up, sanitizing surfaces everywhere and basically waiting for the health department to give any more guidance.
“Social distancing by itself in golf is pretty normal. You’re out in an open space and distance from other people is pretty easy to maintain. We’re like any other small businesses. We’re taking all the steps that we can to be as safe as we can.”
Steffen picked up a bottle of hand sanitizer that had been on the pro shop counter since his arrival and had barely been utilized. It was almost empty by Tuesday afternoon and ready for a replacement.
