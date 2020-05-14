In college, Andrew Rowsey was able to prove himself in the Big East.
The Rockbridge County High School graduate is now making his mark in pro basketball.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound guard was leading the NBA G League in 3-point field-goal percentage (47%) when the season came to a sudden halt in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This was Rowsey's first season in the NBA's minor league. The former Marquette star averaged 19.3 points in 25 games for the Lakeland Magic.
"It was fun to go out and be able to prove the people wrong who still don't think that you can do what you can do," Rowsey, 25, said this week in a phone interview from his Lexington home.
"I've always had that [mentality], so that's never going to go anywhere. … [It] has allowed me to get to where I'm at now. That's a key ingredient to my success."
Playing in Europe
Rowsey was a three-time Timesland player of the year in high school. After shining at Big South member UNC Asheville for two seasons, he transferred to Marquette.
He averaged 11.6 points as a fourth-year junior, when he was named the Big East sixth man of the year.
Rowsey averaged 20.5 points as a fifth-year senior in the 2017-18 season, earning All-Big East honorable mention. He sank a school-record 125 3-pointers that season. He also broke Dwyane Wade's school single-season points record, although Markus Howard eclipsed Rowsey's mark the following year.
After being bypassed in the 2018 NBA draft, Rowsey played for Toronto's team in the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League. He reaped a few NBA training camp invitations for the fall of 2018 but opted to head overseas so he would have a guaranteed job for the 2018-19 season.
Rowsey played for Szolnok Olaj, a pro team in Hungary. He averaged 11.1 points in 25 games in the Hungarian League and 12.2 points in the team's 12 games in Europe Cup play.
"Living across the world by yourself was the hardest adjustment for me," he said. "It wasn't the basketball. … I'm definitely going to go back to Europe at some point in my career."
The city of Szolnok is about half an hour from Budapest.
"The food was amazing," Rowsey said. "Better pizza than anywhere here."
The Hungarian League was a "very physical" league that stressed defense, said Rowsey.
"It's way harder to score in Europe than it is in the G League," he said.
The Europe Cup portion of the schedule enabled Rowsey to play games in Italy, Germany and England.
He returned from Hungary last May.
ESPN viewers saw Rowsey in action last summer, when he played for Marquette's alumni team in The Basketball Tournament.
The Golden Eagles made it all the way to the final of the 64-team TBT, just missing out on the $2 million prize that went to the winning team.
"You're going against some grown men out there who are playing for $2 million. If you go through the lane, you might get knocked on your back," Rowsey said. "It was very physical. Super competitive. I loved it."
Rowsey plans to play for the Golden Eagles in this year's TBT, should it take place.
G League success
Rowsey said he had offers to play overseas again this season but waited too long to make his decision.
"Everybody had their players already overseas [by that point]," Rowsey said. "By the time I got back around to the G League side of it, that was kind of too late, too. So I kind of put myself in a bad situation."
The NBA G League season began last November. But Lakeland (Florida) did not pick up Rowsey until December, when it needed reinforcements because of injuries. He made his NBA G League debut on Dec. 21.
Rowsey was 71 of 151 from 3-point territory this season for Lakeland, which is the Orlando Magic's NBA G League affiliate.
He had 38 points and eight 3-pointers in a Jan. 22 loss to Canton. He scored a franchise-record 43 points and went 7 of 9 from 3-point range in a February win over Capital City.
"In the NBA and the G League, the court is way more spaced and you have way more freedom … to play one-on-one, do your moves," said Rowsey, who played point guard and off-guard for Lakeland. "There's not a lot of help defense.
"It kind of made the game easier in that aspect. It just simplifies the game — get past your guy, make someone else come in, either shoot it or find the open guy."
He had been doing so well that he was starting to wonder if he might get promoted to the NBA. G League players are free to sign with any team.
"I thought I was putting together a good year to where my name would get brought up in a few of those discussions," he said.
Lakeland was 25-17 when the season was suspended. The NBA G League season, which was supposed to wrap up with the playoffs in April, is not expected to resume.
"I don't see any way," Rowsey said.
But NBA games are expected to resume this summer, so Rowsey has been lifting weights at home and running in case a team wants him this season. He has been putting up shots at his house and at the outdoor court at Waddell Elementary School.
His goal for next season is to make the NBA. If that does not happen, he would be interested in playing in the NBA G League again.
"We'll see where this next year takes me," he said. "I want to be on a good team, … whether that is in Europe or not. … If I can stay here, I'd love to stay here."
He is confident that the professional chapter of his basketball career will be a long one.
"A lot of pages in this chapter," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.