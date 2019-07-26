Tack on another major for Jack Allara.
Continuing to show no signs of backing off anytime soon, the 65-year-old Roanoke dentist drilled the field with a workmanlike 2-under-par 69 Friday at Hidden Valley Country Club to capture his second Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame Senior title.
Eighteen years after winning his first major in the RVGHOF men’s championship, Allara showed he’s far from done by rolling to a five-stroke victory over runner-up Roy Foutz of the home club.
“All he does is win. He was like a machine all day,” said fourth-place finisher Kevin Dill of Blue Hills.
Of course, it didn’t hurt that Allara was playing on his home course.
“Actually, I think it puts a little more pressure on you playing at home,” he said. “I know that sometimes that you can try too hard being on your home track and you can let things get to you than if you’re out here playing with your buddies.
“I played well and maybe my worst shot was on my drive at No. 18 and it didn’t really matter. I shot 2 under on the front and when we made the turn and I had heard that Mark Funderburke was 3 under. Then I checked to see what he had shot the first day and he had shot 77, so I still have a four-shot lead.
“Then I immediately bogeyed No. 10 after a poor tee shot there. Over at Hunting Hills on Thursday, I didn’t particularly hit the ball well over there, but I scrambled and putted well,” said Allara, who finished with a 36-hole total of 1-under-par 141.
Allara, who opened the tournament with a 2-over 72 at Hunting Hills on Thursday, continues to whip his competition with a solid game and a tough mindset.
“I play around the state and every now and then something happens and nobody ever hears about it here,” he said. “That’s the thing about playing tournament golf. If all you ever play is around your own area, you’re just not to adapting to the hard shots.
“Then, when you got to the Federal Club [in Glen Allen] and the greens are about 12 ½ or 13 on the stimpmeter and everything there is at a premium and it helps. You’ve got to get out there on the road.
“I have paid my dues when I wasn’t very good. But I like to think I’m tough between the ears and I had a recent big win at the Fox Puss Invitational in Lynchburg, beating Roger Newson [Virginia Beach standout] who is a hell of a player ... when everybody said we were playing for second and I beat him.”
Ole Monterey’s Mark Funderburke, who followed a first-round 77 with a stellar 70, finished third, six shots back. Dill was followed by Blue Hills teammate Chuck Watson and Blacksburg’s Gary Leroux at 149.
Allara always speaks what’s on his mind.
“You’ve got to give Jack his due,” Super Senior participant Bill Nunnenkamp said. Jack is a player, you know, and sadly for us Super Seniors he’s going to be a Super Senior next year. When you get to know Jack, Jack is all right. You’ve just got to get to know him.”
Speaking of Nunnenkamp, the New York native carded a final-round 73 to hold off his division rival Chips Wooddy of RCC by three shots. Blue Hills’ Van McCarter took third, four shots back.
Afterwards, Nunnenkamp stunned listeners within earshot that Friday marked the 107th consecutive day that he has played golf.
Perhaps the best show of the day was supplied by the Junior Division. Longtime rivals Slade Aliff of Hardy and Peyton Spangler of Roanoke tied at 149 through 36 holes. Aliff, who shot 72 compared to Spangler’s 78, then won the duel in a playoff when he drained a 12-footer for birdie on the second playoff hole.
“It was a slick putt down the hill,” Aliff said. “I knew if my ball hit the hole that it was going in. It was a great feeling to see the ball disappear. It was fun because Peyton and I have played with each most of our lives.”
Spangler, 15, had the lead most of the back nine before the 14-year-old Aliff rallied.
“I think it was a two- or three-shot lead and then I couldn’t make any putts,” said Spangler, who is a rising sophomore at Northside. “It was fun because we’ve been bumping heads since probably the second or third grade. It’s been back and forth all the time.”
Roanoke Country Club’s formidable team included the top six finishers on the scoreboard.