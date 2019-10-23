AFTER WEEK 8
1. Clemson, 7-0/5-0 (1)
Travis Etienne ran wild against Louisville, tallying 192 yards on just 14 carries. The Tigers remain on a path toward the College Football Playoff. There hasn’t been a doubt all season that Clemson owns the ACC.
2. Virginia, 5-2/3-1 (3)
After consecutive road losses, Virginia returned home and steamrolled Duke, 48-14. The Cavaliers scored 48 points and forced five turnovers. Everything went right for Virginia, which now leads the Coastal Division thanks to Virginia Tech’s six-overtime triumph over North Carolina. UVa’s rushing attack still needs work, and losing cornerback Bryce Hall may hurt against better passing offenses, but the Cavaliers look like an ACC title contender.
3. Pittsburgh, 5-2/2-1 (4)
The Panthers beat Syracuse 27-20 last week. Kenny Pickett is a talented quarterback, and Pitt plays physically on both sides of the ball.
4. Wake Forest, 6-1/2-1 (6)
The Demon Deacons seem like they should have more losses, but they find ways to win. A 22-20 victory over Florida State is their fourth one-possession victory of the season. Road November games against Virginia Tech and Clemson will reveal whether the Demon Deacons are one of the better ACC teams or not.
5. Virginia Tech, 5-2/2-2 (11)
The Hokies are 5-2 and idle this weekend. Two FCS wins help boost their record, but the Hokies look like a new team with Hendon Hooker at quarterback. Hooker left Virginia Tech’s 43-41 six-overtime win over UNC with a knee injury, but there’s optimism he may return within the next few weeks. Even if he doesn’t, the team is playing with confidence and Quincy Patterson II played well at backup quarterback last week. A major test at Notre Dame comes in two weeks.
6. North Carolina, 3-4/2-2 (2)
The Tar Heels can play a one-possession game with anyone. Whether it’s Clemson or Virginia Tech, UNC struggles to pull away from teams, but doesn’t get blown out. Losing at Virginia Tech hurt the team’s chances at winning the Coastal and making a bowl game. Saturday’s game against Duke is critical for Mack Brown’s squad.
7. Duke, 4-3/2-2 (5)
Quentin Harris and Duke struggled at Virginia, turning the ball over five times in a 48-14 loss. The Blue Devils had a chance to control the Coastal with a win, but they couldn’t hold onto the football. Duke needs to rebound this week at UNC if it wants a chance at winning the division.
8. Florida State, 3-4/2-3 (8)
The Seminoles blew yet another lead, this time against Wake. With narrow defeats to Boise State, Virginia and Wake Forest, this season could’ve gone differently . Instead of being 6-1, the Seminoles will struggle to reach six wins.
9. Louisville, 4-3/2-2 (9)
Scott Satterfield’s squad ran into a juggernaut last week, losing 45-10 to Clemson. The Cardinals face a more manageable test this week with Virginia coming to town, but they’ll need to play better defense to upset the Cavaliers.
10. Boston College, 4-3/2-2 (12)
The Eagles remain iffy on defense, but their rushing attack is solid and should help them contend for a bowl berth. Unfortunately, their one-dimensional offense will struggle this week at Clemson.
11. Miami, 3-4/1-3 (7)
Miami lost to Virginia Tech, beat Virginia and then lost to Georgia Tech 28-21 in overtime. When Miami is good, it can be one of the better teams in the conference. When bad, it’s awful. The Hurricanes need consistency.
12. N.C. State, 4-3/1-2 (10)
The Wolfpack couldn’t stop the run against Boston College and the remaining schedule isn’t easy. There’s a chance the y’ll miss a bowl game despite starting the season 4-2.
13. Georgia Tech, 2-5/1-3 (14) Georgia Tech beat Miami 28-21 on the road. The Yellow Jackets likely won’t make a bowl game this season, but an overtime win over the Hurricanes is a positive sign in Geoff Collins’ first season leading the team.
14. Syracuse, 3-4/0-3 (13)
Dino Babers and company still don’t have a conference win . With three road games left and four of their final five games coming against teams with winning records, it’s not outlandish to think the Orange could go winless in the ACC this season. Syracuse has been a major disappointment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.