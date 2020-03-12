If it seems that the ACC’s decision to alter the format of its men’s basketball tournament was made hastily, there clearly was little choice Wednesday.
It coincided with moves throughout the professional and amateur sports worlds as more became known of the coronavirus outbreak.
“Yesterday, it became hour-to-hour,” commissioner John Swofford said Thursday morning on the ACC Network. “Prior to that, it had become week-to-week, then it was day-to-day and then it became hour-to-hour.”
School presidents and athletic directors were involved in the decision.
“There’s no textbook for something like this,” Swofford continued. “ In crises, I think you have to make certain you’re bringing the right people together and I think we had that.”
It was decided that the games would be played at the scheduled times but without paying customers. Each team was awarded 150 tickets to be distributed for players’ families, administrative personnel, bands and cheerleaders.
“We want this to be the best experience for the players that it can be under the circumstances,” Swofford said. “What they expected is not what we’d want. It’s not an ideal situation but when that’s what you have in front of you, you make the best out of it.”
When asked if he had considered the road taken by conferences that had called off their tournaments, Swofford responded “not really.”
“In an odd sort of way, this is something that will be remembered,” he added. “They’ll be telling their kids and their grand kids about this tournament.
“It’s an experience they’ve never had before [and] we’ve never had before.”
He described the effect on the Greensboro community and merchants as heartbreaking.
Changes in the ACC plans following an NCAA announcement that all of its tournaments, starting next week, would be held without fans.
“Candidly, there were no conversations leading up to that,”Swofford said. “We received an e-mail [Wednesday] at 4:35, announcing terms for next week.”
That was close to the time that the National Basketball Association announced that its season had been suspended following a positive coronavirus test on Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz.
“That took things to a different level,” Swofford said. “I think that really emphasizes the fluidity and the speed with which things changed.”
