The Atlantic Coast Conference has finalized its bowl lineup for 2020-25 guaranteeing 10 bowl berths for member schools.
The conference announced details of the new six-year agreement on Thursday with the Holiday Bowl in San Diego and a newly created bowl game in Boston at Fenway Park joining mainstays such as the Camping World Bowl and Belk Bowl.
The ACC ended its agreements with the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit and Music City Bowl in Nashville.
“We are proud to partner with this exceptional collection of bowls for the 2020-25 seasons,” ACC commissioner John Swofford said, in a release. “We have enjoyed the long-standing relationships and look forward to working with those that are new to our lineup. The partnerships provide our 15-member league premier matchups, enhanced financials and attractive destinations.”
The ACC will select teams in coordination with its bowl partners based on a number of considerations from regular season records to geographic proximity. The conference will also seek to avoid repeat appearances and matchups.
The bowl agreements are separate from the College Football Playoff, which has featured an ACC team every year since it started in 2014.
Virginia Tech has appeared in the Belk Bowl, Camping World Bowl and Military Bowl during coach Justin Fuente’s tenure. The Hokies made a memorable comeback against Arkansas in the 2016 Belk Bowl after trailing 24-0 at the half.
Virginia has made recent appearances in the Military Bowl (49-7 loss to Navy in 2017) and the Belk Bowl (28-0 win over South Carolina last year) under coach Bronco Mendenhall. It was the first time the team made back-to-back bowl since 2004-05.
Here’s a look at the full lineup…
- Orange Bowl (Miami Gardens, Florida) — in years it isn’t hosting a CFP semifinal
- Belk Bowl (Charlotte, North Carolina)
- Camping World Bowl (Orlando, Florida)
- Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas)
- Military Bowl (Annapolis, Maryland)
- Pinstripe Bowl (New York City)
- Outback Bowl (Tampa, Florida) — if the ACC’s opponent in the Orange Bowl is from the Big Ten
- Holiday Bowl (San Diego, California)
- Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Florida)
- Bowl game (Boston, Massachusetts)*
One ACC team will be selected either the...
- Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa, Florida) OR
- Birmingham Bowl (Birmingham, Alabama) OR
- First Responder Bowl (Dallas, Texas)
*Will be named later this fall