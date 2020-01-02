COLLEGE FOOTBALL

n 3:30 p.m.: ESPN, Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Ohio vs. Nevada, at Boise, Idaho

n 8 p.m.: ACC Network, “The Huddle”

COLLEGE HOCKEY

n 7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Michigan at Notre Dame

CURLING

n 9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Scotland vs. U.S. (taped)

GOLF

n 6 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, Second Round, at Maui, Hawaii

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

n 9 p.m.: ESPN2, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) vs. Patrick School (N.J.), at Minneapolis

MEN’S BASKETBALL

n 7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Toledo at Ball State

n 7 p.m.: ESPN2, Central Florida at Houston

n 7 p.m.: ESPNU, Wright State at Oakland

n 7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Wisconsin at Ohio State

n 8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Nebraska

n 9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Kent State at Bowling Green

n 9 p.m.: ESPNU, Temple at Tulsa

n 9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Georgetown at Seton Hall

NBA

n 7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Portland at Washington

n 8 p.m.: ESPN, Philadelphia at Houston

n 10:30 p.m.: ESPN, New Orleans at L.A. Lakers

NHL

n 7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Carolina

TENNIS

n 6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Cup, continuation of coverage of Day 1, at Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia

n 6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Cup, Day 2, at Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia

n 3 a.m. (Saturday): Tennis Channel, ATP Cup, Day 2, at Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

n 6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, DePaul at Providence

n 8 p.m.: MASN2, Iowa State at Texas Tech

n 10 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Colorado at Oregon

WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS

n 8 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Kentucky at Utah

WRESTLING

n 7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Virginia Tech at Central Michigan

