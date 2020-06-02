The killing of George Floyd has not only sparked nationwide protests against police brutality but has also prompted sports figures to speak out on social media against racism and to call for change.
A white police officer in Minneapolis, Derek Chauvin, was charged with murder last week after he put his knee on the neck of Floyd, a handcuffed black man, until Floyd stopped breathing.
Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton, a former Hokies football player, tweeted a lengthy statement Monday.
“As a person of color, as a husband, a father, son and brother, I have things I want to say,” Hamilton wrote.
“Every day in the streets of America, black and brown people have to truly live in fear that they, or their loved ones, may not survive routine encounters with people who are supposed to uphold laws that protect them. Every day in the streets of America, law enforcement officials who stand against brutality … have to live in fear that they may not survive their encounters with a citizen.
“The answer begins with dialogue. More specifically, dialogue with people who have contrasting skin colors, contrasting experiences, contrasting beliefs and contrasting values.”
Virginia men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett issued a statement on his program’s Twitter account Sunday.
“Words cannot adequately capture the pain and sadness we are witnessing due to all of the social injustice that so many people of color have faced for so long,” Bennett’s statement began. “My mind and heart are telling me that as a white man, talk is cheap. My Lord teaches faith without works is dead and loving one another with kindness and compassion filled with good deeds is the right way.”
Virginia Tech men’s basketball coach Mike Young put out a statement on his Twitter account Monday.
“We are deeply saddened by the unnecessary act of violence that led to the senseless death of George Floyd,” Young wrote. “As our coaches, players and staff struggle to make sense of this overt, violet act of hate, we stand together and recognize that our platform can be used to help heal the pain felt by so many.”
Protesters are also angry about other recent killings of black people. Two white men were arrested last month in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery. Breonna Taylor was shot in her home by Louisville police in March.
Virginia Tech point guard Wabissa Bede tweeted his thoughts Sunday.
“People are losing … loved ones FOR NO REASON. This has to end,” he wrote. “We shall pray for better times and have people hear us. I encourage us to help support Black Lives Matter.”
UVa football coach Bronco Mendenhall tweeted his views Saturday.
“I was horrified and deeply saddened by the footage of the last moments in the life of George Floyd,” Mendenhall wrote. “Like so many before him, Mr. Floyd’s death was the preventable product of a system that too often treats Black Americans as targets for suspicion, oppression and violence.
“I have no way of fully understanding the fear, pain and anger members of the Black community at UVa and all over the world are feeling right now. But that doesn’t absolve me, or anyone else, from our responsibility to be honest about the world around us and to use our influence to drive positive change.”
A statement from “Virginia Tech football” was issued on that program’s Twitter account Monday.
“We conducted a team meeting on Zoom to discuss the pain that hate, racism and violence continue to cause in our nation, and specifically, the heartbreaking images of George Floyd taking his final breaths before his senseless death,” the statement began. “All members of the Virginia Tech football program remain firmly committed to being part of the solution to these issues.”
Radford women’s basketball coach Mike McGuire tweeted his feelings last Wednesday.
“I’m disgusted. Absolutely disgusted by the racism in this country,” McGuire tweeted. “We must change. We need to love one another!”
The following day, Radford men’s basketball coach Mike Jones retweeted McGuire’s tweet and added his own view.
“Empathy begets Intolerance begets change begets love for one another,” Jones tweeted.
Radford athletic director Robert Lineburg took to Twitter on Tuesday.
“We are deeply saddened by the recent events in Minneapolis that resulted in the death of George Floyd,” he wrote. “This horrible event and so many other events like this must stop now. We cannot be silent.”
VMI basketball coach Dan Earl tweeted a statement Monday.
“Simply put, we need to change,” Earl wrote. “While I certainly don’t have all the answers, I will continue to try to make sure that our program does its very best to be a part of the solution to end racism in America.”
South Carolina women’s basketball coach and ex-UVa star Dawn Staley wrote an essay Monday for The Players’ Tribune.
“My heart is breaking,” she wrote. “I mean, it’s 2020, and we still have to see this.
“If you’re upset, I say keep that anger. Let it fuel you at the ballot box in November.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.