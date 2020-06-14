n Blacksburg Country Club won the men’s team title in the 2020 Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame tournament, and Blue Hills Golf Club was the winner of the women’s senior team title. Both were incorrectly reported in Monday’s sports section. The correct final team standings can be found in Tuesday’s sports scoreboard.
