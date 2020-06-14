Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT ROANOKE...CRAIG...WEST CENTRAL ROCKBRIDGE...BOTETOURT AND NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES...THE CITY OF SALEM AND THE CITY OF ROANOKE... AT 657 PM EDT, RADAR INDICATED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR ALLEGHANY TO NEAR ELLISTON-LAFAYETTE. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 20 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH AND PEA SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ROANOKE... SALEM... VINTON... BUCHANAN... TROUTVILLE... NEW CASTLE... AND PAINT BANK. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS.