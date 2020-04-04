FIFA has extended the age limit for the men’s soccer tournament at next year’s Tokyo Olympics, ensuring that players who would have been able to compete in the 2020 Games retain their eligibility in 2021. The criteria for the rescheduled Tokyo Games remains the same: All players born on or after Jan. 1, 1997 will have the opportunity to suit up for their countries, essentially turning what has been an under-23 tournament since 1992 into an under-24 event. As always, each of the 16 teams in the field may also select three players over the age limit. There is no age limit for the women’s tournament.
Union: EPL pay cut would harm NHS
English Premier League players failed to reach an agreement on Saturday with clubs to take 30% pay cuts during the pandemic, escalating a bitter public row as their union claimed the government would lose out on about $245 million in tax.
“This would be detrimental to our NHS [National Health Service] and other government-funded services,” the Professional Footballers’ Association said in a statement.
Taking on the Premier League as a whole, the PFA said the 20 million pounds being given to the NHS by the world’s richest soccer competition was “welcome, but we believe it could be far bigger.”
AUTO RACING
McLaughlin wins virtual IndyCar race
Scott McLaughlin’s real IndyCar debut is on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Australian V8 SuperCars champ isn’t letting that stop him from learning how to race the cars virtually.
McLaughlin won IndyCar’s virtual race from virtual Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama, the second race in the series’ attempt to create content during the worldwide shutdown of sports.
McLaughlin, like NASCAR’s seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, was an invited guest by IndyCar to participate in the iRacing Series meant to entertain fans during the stoppage. He had to wake up at 2 a.m. in Brisbane, Australia, to compete on his simulator.
He beat Team Penske driver Will Power, a fellow Australian who was racing from his home in North Carolina, Scott Speed and IndyCar rookie Alex Palou, racing on a simulator in Spain.
NHL
Hacker posts racial slur in fan video chat
NEW YORK — A hacker posted a racial slur hundreds of times in an online fan video chat Friday with a black New York Rangers prospect.
The NHL team scrambled to disable the hacker on the Zoom chat with K’Andre Miller, the 20-year-old former Wisconsin defenseman drafted No. 22 overall in 2018.
“A vile individual hijacked the chat to post racial slurs, which we disabled as soon as possible,” the Rangers said in a statement. “We were incredibly appalled by this behavior, which has no place online, on the ice, or anywhere, and we are investigating the matter.”
The hacker repeatedly posted the one-word slur in all capital letters on the Rangers’ “Future Fridays” series on Twitter.
Coronavirus
Trump talks with U.S. sports leaders
President Donald Trump met by phone with many U.S. pro sports leaders Saturday to discuss how that industry has been affected by the global coronavirus pandemic, saying he was looking forward to the resumption of competitions “as soon as we can.”
A person with direct knowledge of what was discussed on the call said Trump believes the NFL season — scheduled to begin Sept. 10 — will start on time with fans in seats. But that seemed too optimistic for California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who was asked if he thought the NFL season would start on time.
“I’m not anticipating that happening in this state,” said Newsom, whose state has three NFL franchises.
The NBA, NHL, NFL and MLB were all represented on the call by their commissioners — Adam Silver, Gary Bettman, Roger Goodell and Rob Manfred, respectively.
HORSE RACING
Organizers defend staging large event
CHELTENHAM, England — Cheltenham Festival organizers have defended their decision to go ahead with the meeting last month after fears were raised that the mass gathering of people for the annual horse racing event helped to spread the coronavirus more widely in Britain.
Tens of thousands of people attended the four-day event in southwest England as no government social distancing measures were in place at the time.
There is no data on the number of people who contracted the coronavirus who also attended the Festival. But there have been a few reports of racegoers saying they later had COVID-19 symptoms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.