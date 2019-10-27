No Americans make it to WTA Finals
SHENZHEN, China — For the first time in the 49-year history of the WTA Finals no American player has qualified in either singles or doubles for the year-end tournament.
Although there were four editions of the event that featured singles draws without Americans, the doubles in those years — 2006, 2010, 2011 and 2015 — featured at least one.
golf
Jang beats Kang in playoff at LPGA event
BUSAN, South Korea — Ha Na Jang birdied the third playoff hole Sunday to beat American Danielle Kang at the LPGA’s BMW Ladies Championship.
Both players parred the par-4 18th twice in the playoff before moving to the 10th hole at the LPGA Busan International course, where Jang’s three clinched it after hitting her 95-yard approach to four feet.
Brown wins Portugal Masters by a stroke
VILAMOURA, Portugal — England’s Steven Brown won the Portugal Masters for his first European Tour title, closing with a 5-under 66 for a one-stroke victory over South Africans Justin Walters (66) and Brandon Stone (70).
auto racing
Hamilton wins Mexican GP
MEXICO CITY — Lewis Hamilton got the Mexican victory party he craved. He’ll have to wait another week for a sixth career championship.
The Mercedes driver overcame Ferrari’s front-row start to win the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday, pushing him so close to the season championship that he’s all but guaranteed to win it next week at the U.S. Grand Prix in Texas.
soccer
N.C. Courage capture NWSL championship
CARY, N.C. — Debinha scored in the fourth minute and the North Carolina Courage went on to beat the Chicago Red Stars 4-0 on Sunday for the their second straight National Women’s Soccer League title.
Jessica McDonald, Crystal Dunn and Sam Mewis added goals for the Courage, which won the NWSL Shield for the third straight year with a league-best 15-5-4 regular-season record. The Courage beat Reign FC 4-1 in extra time in the semifinals.
baseball
Ex-Marshall pitcher gives $1M for ballpark
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A former Marshall University and major league pitcher has donated $1 million to help build the school’s new baseball stadium.
News outlets report Rick Reed’s contribution will go toward a ballpark scheduled to open in March 2021 in Huntington.
NBA
Suns’ Oubre fined for language toward ref
NEW YORK — Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has been fined $10,000 for directing what the NBA called “inappropriate language” toward a game official.
The fine was announced Sunday by league executive Kiki VanDeWeghe.
The incident occurred Friday night at the conclusion of the Suns’ 108-107 overtime loss to the Nuggets in Denver.
Thunder 120, Warriors 92
OKLAHOMA CITY — Dennis Schroder scored 22 points to help Oklahoma City rout Golden State in their first victory of the season.
It was a long-awaited ray of hope for fans who have been looking for something to cling to after the Thunder traded away longtime star Russell Westbrook for Chris Paul in the offseason. The blowout matched Oklahoma City’s largest margin of victory over the Warriors since the franchise moved from Seattle before the 2008-09 season.
Grizzlies 134, Nets 133, OT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jae Crowder hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key as time expired in overtime, lifting Memphis over Brooklyn.
Rookie Ja Morant, who led the Grizzlies with 30 points, handed out his ninth assist on Crowder’s winning basket.
