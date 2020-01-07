Nats finalize 2-year contract with Castro
WASHINGTON — Infielder Starlin Castro finalized a two-year contract with the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, one of a flurry of recent moves by the World Series champions.
Castro’s deal gives the club someone who can start at second base and maybe also play some at third, where Anthony Rendon left as a free agent.
Last season with the Miami Marlins, Castro batted .270 with career highs of 22 homers and 86 RBIs. He appeared in all 162 games, making 115 starts at second and 42 at third, along with two at shortstop.
Twins release details of deals with pitchers
MINNEAPOLIS — Rich Hill can earn $9.5 million in performance bonuses in his contract with the Minnesota Twins and Homer Bailey can earn $1 million.
Minnesota announced the one-year deals with the pitchers on Dec. 31. Hill was guaranteed $3 million and Bailey $7 million.
Hill’s bonuses are based on starts or innings: $1 million each for five starts or 25 innings, seven or 35 and nine or 45, $1.5 million for 11 or 55, $2 million for 13 or 65 and $3 million for 15 or 75.
Bailey would get $333,333 each for 150 and 165 innings, and $333,334 for 185.
NHL
Predators hire Hynes as head coach
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville’s David Poile did something he has rarely done in nearly 40 years as a general manager: He made a mid-season coaching change after being fed up with the Predators underachieving.
Poile hired former New Jersey Devils coach John Hynes as the third coach in franchise history Tuesday, less than 24 hours after firing Peter Laviolette. The Predators announced the hiring Tuesday before a morning skate in preparation for their home game against Boston, after which Nashville embarks on a three-game road trip.
Poile fired Laviolette and associate coach Kevin McCarthy on Monday after the 11th-placed (Western Conference) Predators (19-15-7) had dropped four of five games.
soccer
Man City routs United in Cup semifinal
MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City humiliated Manchester United in its fierce rival’s own stadium Tuesday, easing to a 3-1 victory in the first leg of their English League Cup semifinal to stay on course to win the competition for a third straight year.
All of City’s goals at Old Trafford came in a one-sided first half that highlighted the gulf which has opened up between the cross-town neighbors over recent years.
The visitors went 3-0, up courtesy of an own-goal by Andreas Pereira in the 39th minute, but United managed to avoid conceding any more goals and scored on a 70th-minute strike by Marcus Rashford.
Mane earns 1st African player of year honor
HURGHADA, Egypt — Sadio Mane was voted as African Footballer of the Year for the first time Tuesday.
The Senegal forward beat Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah and Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez to the continent’s biggest individual soccer prize at a ceremony in Egypt.
Nigeria international Asisat Oshoala, who plays for Barcelona, was voted as women’s player of the year.
Mane has finished as runner-up to Salah the last two years, and was third in 2016 behind winner Mahrez. He is the second Senegalese player to win the men’s award, after El Hadji-Diouf.
sports club
Official Hyson to speak at January meeting
College football official Jim Hyson, who was on the crew for the College Football Playoff game between LSU and Oklahoma, will be the featured speaker at the next Roanoke Valley Sports Club meeting, which will be held Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Salem Civic Center.
Social hour begins at 5:45 p.m., with dinner served at 6:15 and the program getting under way at 7.
For information on attending, contact Joyce Montgomery at 540-353-6751 or Maggie Drewry at 540-353-1103. Information is also available at roanokevalleysportsclub.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.