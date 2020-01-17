NFL
Berry back to interview with Browns for GM
CLEVELAND — After spending three seasons in Cleveland’s front office, Andrew Berry, who is currently the Eagles’ vice president of football operations, interviewed Friday to be the Browns’ new general manager. Berry was with the team from 2016-18, when the Browns won just eight games .
But Berry was well-liked and admired by Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, who are looking for another top football executive to help oversee their franchise after John Dorsey’s exit last month.
SOCCER
USWNT roster minus 5 from WCup team
The United States’ roster for the upcoming CONCACAF Olympic qualifying tournament will look very similar to the one that won the Women’s World Cup in France, with five notable exceptions.
Alex Morgan, Mallory Pugh, Allie Long, Morgan Brian and Tierna Davidson were left off the 20-player roster announced Friday.
Morgan is expecting her first child . Coach Vlatko Andonovski said that Davidson is still recovering from an ankle injury . Pugh, a promising young forward, was one of the most surprising omissions.
Pulisic likely out until mid-February
LONDON — Christian Pulisic’s adductor injury appears likely to keep him out of Chelsea’s lineup until Feb. 17.
The 21-year-old American attacker has not played since a 1-1 draw at Brighton on New Year’s Day. Chelsea plays at Leicester on Feb. 1 and its next league game is Feb. 17 when it hosts Manchester United.
NBA
NBA pushes back vote on schedule changes
MIAMI — The NBA no longer expects the league’s board of governors to vote in April on whether to make significant changes to the league’s schedule in time for the 75th anniversary season in 2021-22.
The changes — such as a 78-game regular season, an in-season tournament and a final four reseeding of the playoffs — remain a real possibility.
LeBron, Lakers lead jersey, merch sales
NEW YORK —
LeBron James still has the most popular NBA jersey, part of the reason why the Los Angeles Lakers remain atop the team rankings based on sales made at NBAStore.com from October through December.
Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo was No. 2 jersey on the sales list, followed by Golden State’s Stephen Curry.
Boston is No. 2 in team merchandise behind the Lakers, and Philadelphia is third.
Ex-player to plead not guilty to trafficking
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A grand jury has brought charges in a sex trafficking case against former NBA player and one-time University of Alabama standout Jim Farmer, who was caught up in an undercover law enforcement sting last October.
Farmer, 55, was arrested again after being indicted by the Rutherford County grand jury with charges of attempted trafficking for sexual servitude, attempted solicitation of a minor and attempted patronizing of a prostitute, news outlets reported.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Grasso misses weight, UFC 246 bout nixed
LAS VEGAS — Strawweight contender Cláudia Gadelha’s bout with Alexa Grasso on the pay-per-view portion of the UFC 246 card was canceled after Grasso weighed in at 121½ pounds, missing the allowance by 5 ½ pounds.
GOLF
Laporta leads in Abu Dhabi as Koepka slips
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Francesco Laporta earned a one-shot lead Friday in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship after carding a 9-under 63, while top-ranked Brooks Koepka dropped into a tie for 35th after shooting 75.
Henderson, Park tied for lead in LPGA opener
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Brooke Henderson parlayed four birdies and a late eagle into Friday’s hottest round and a share of the lead with Inbee Park at the LPGA’s season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.
Henderson shot a 5-under 66, while Park carded a 68.
