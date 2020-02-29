TENNIS
Djokovic tops Tsitsipas for 5th Dubai title
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — After saving three match points to reach the final, top-ranked Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 Saturday to win the Dubai Championships for the fifth time.
Djokovic’s 79th career title moves him five behind Rafael Nadal, who was playing late Saturday night in the Mexican Open final in Acapulco against Taylor Fritz, who defeated fellow American John Isner 2-6, 7-5, 6-3 in Friday’s semifinal.
GOLF
Fleetwood leads by 1 at Honda Classic
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — England’s Tommy Fleetwood has yet to claim a victory in the U.S., but he’s in position to change that .
Fleetwood birdied four of his final six holes on the way to a 3-under 67 in the third round of The Honda Classic on Saturday, moving to 5 under for the week and one shot ahead of Brendan Steele at PGA National. Steele shot 71.
Englishmen Luke Donald (71) and Lee Westwood (71) were two shots off the lead.
SOCCER
Liverpool suffers first loss of season in EPL
Liverpool suffered its first league loss of the season on Saturday, a 3-0 defeat at Watford — a team languishing in the relegation zone. It marked the end of a 44-match undefeated streak and a record-tying 18-match winning run for Liverpool in the league.
Entering with a record 22-point lead in the standings, Liverpool needed to get through 11 more matches to become only the second side after Arsenal to complete a full season unbeaten since the start of the Premier League in 1992.
Rapids 2, D.C. United 1
WASHINGTON — Jonathan Lewis scored in the second minute of extra time to give the Colorado Rapids a 2-1 win over D.C. United on Saturday in the first game of the 25th MLS season.
The ball found Lewis at close range during a scramble inside the box and he put it inside the near post for the winner.
New-look D.C. United, now without Wayne Rooney and Luciano Acosta on the attack, got the first goal of the season in the 60th minute on a header by Russell Canouse . Six minutes later, Kei Kamara leveled the game on a header .
U.S. striker Weah ruled out for season
LILLE, France — U.S. international Timothy Weah has been ruled out until the end of the French league season because of a right leg injury.
The 20-year-old forward suffered a torn hamstring on Feb. 16 on his return to competition with French club Lille after a six-month layoff due to the same injury. Lille coach Christophe Galtier said on Saturday that Weah, who underwent surgery earlier this week, won’t play again this season.
NHL
Lightning captain Stamkos out 6-8 weeks
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos will undergo surgery for a core muscle injury and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season and potentially the first round of the playoffs.
The Lightning said Saturday that Stamkos will be out for approximately six to eight weeks, including rest and recovery. The Lightning are second in the Atlantic Division and the playoffs are scheduled to begin the week of April 6.
Stamkos has 29 goals and 66 points this season.
SKIING
Kriechmayr wins men’s super-G race
HINTERSTODER, Austria — Vincent Kriechmayr won a World Cup super-G in his native Austria on Saturday, while overall leader Aleksander Aamodt Kilde crashed and was overtaken by Mauro Caviezel atop the super-G standings.
Kriechmayr finished 0.05 seconds ahead of Caviezel. Matthias Mayer placed third.
Ortlieb leads women for 1st WCup victory
LA THUILE, Italy — Austria’s Nina Ortlieb got her first career World Cup victory on Saturday, edging Federica Brignone of Italy by one hundredth of a second to win a women’s super-G.
