CINCINNATI — Coach Luke Fickell informed Michigan State on Monday that he’s decided to stay at Cincinnati, leaving the Spartans to resume their search to find Mark Dantonio’s replacement. Fickell has rebuilt Cincinnati into a Top 25 program in his three seasons.
The
Bearcats
were in the Top 25 most of last season, going 11-3
and beating Boston College 38-6 in the Birmingham Bowl. After considering the Michigan State job over the weekend, Fickell announced he was staying because his family is comfortable in Cincinnati.
nba
T-wolves’ co-stars buy tickets for giveaway
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves co-stars Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell have each purchased 1,000 tickets to the team’s next home game for an online giveaway.
The Timberwolves announced the promotion Monday in advance of hosting Charlotte on Wednesday night, which is expected to be Russell’s first game at Target Center for Minnesota since he was acquired in a trade with Golden State on Thursday.
wnba
McCoughtry headed to Las Vegas; Toliver to LA
NEW YORK — Angel McCoughtry is headed to Las Vegas and Kristi Toliver is going back to Los Angeles on the first day that WNBA free agents can sign with new teams.
Toliver is headed back to Los Angeles after she spent the past few seasons in Washington and led the Mystics to their first WNBA championship. Toliver helped the Sparks win the title in 2016.
McCoughtry has spent her entire career in Atlanta with the Dream after getting drafted by them with the No. 1 pick in 2009. She averaged 19.1 points in her career.
NAScar
Hendrick extends sponsorship deal
CONCORD, N.C. — Hendrick Motorsports has agreed to a five-year extension with primary sponsor Axalta through the 2027 season. Axalta will be a primary sponsor of the No. 24 team with driver William Byron for 14 Cup Series races each year beginning in 2021.
Axalta is a primary sponsor of Byron in 22 Cup Series races and teammate Alex Bowman in three races this season. Hendrick’s deal with Axalta already ran through the 2022 season, keeping the company on the car for the next eight seasons, a rarity in the current NASCAR economic market.
formula one
Mercedes awaits Hamilton to commit
LONDON — Now that Mercedes has signed a sponsorship with one of Britain’s richest people, the Formula One team has to secure a long-term commitment from world champion Lewis Hamilton.
Jim Ratcliffe’s chemical giant INEOS has a five-year deal with Mercedes, but Hamilton is entering the last season of his contract.
The season begins next month in Melbourne, and Hamilton will be looking to equal Michael Schumacher’s record of seven world titles.
gymnastics
Jury seated in former MSU coach’s trial
LANSING, Mich. — A jury was selected Monday in the trial of a former Michigan State gymnastics coach who is charged with lying to investigators in connection with sexual assault complaints against sports doctor Larry Nassar.
Prosecutors allege that Kathie Klages, who resigned in 2017, lied when she denied being told of Nassar’s sexual misconduct before 2016. Specifically, she has denied allegations that Larissa Boyce told her about Nassar’s abuse in 1997 when the high school gymnast was 16 years old.
tennis
ITF clears Farah to play, declares no fault
LONDON — Top-ranked doubles player Robert Farah was cleared to play after the International Tennis Federation accepted Monday he tested positive for an anabolic agent from eating contaminated meat in his native Colombia.
The ITF ruled he violated the tennis anti-doping program, but bore no fault or negligence, and was free to play.
Bryan brothers to play last Davis Cup for U.S.
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Twins Bob and Mike Bryan will bid farewell to the Davis Cup by playing in the team competition for the final time when the United States hosts Uzbekistan in Hawaii next month.
U.S. captain Mardy Fish announced his roster Monday, with the Bryan brothers joined by Taylor Fritz, Reilly Opelka and Tommy Paul in the best-of-five series in Honolulu on March 6-7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.