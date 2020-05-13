MAC eliminating postseason tourneys
The Mid-American Conference is eliminating postseason tournaments in eight sports.
Baseball, softball and men’s and women’s basketball are among nine sports that will have postseasons scaled back. The conference announced the cost-cutting move Tuesday in response to the financial crisis being brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Postseason tournaments will also be discontinued in field hockey, women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s soccer.
Champions in the 12-team conference will be determined by regular-season results. Basketball tournaments will be reduced to eight teams.
Ga. Tech to play city rival Ga. State in series
ATLANTA — Georgia Tech and Georgia State announced Wednesday that the city rivals will play a three-game men’s basketball series beginning in December, their first match-up during the regular season since 2008.
The Yellow Jackets will host Georgia State on Dec. 16 at McCamish Pavilion, followed by another game on the Georgia Tech campus during the 2021-22 season.
NFL
Rams unveil uniforms
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams unveiled new uniforms Wednesday, putting a modern aesthetic on their classic horned helmets and traditional color scheme ahead of their move into SoFi Stadium this year.
Two of the Rams’ three new looks are broadly similar to their primary royal blue and yellow uniform from 1973-99. But there are several surprising touches, including distinct creases to the horn on their famous blue helmets, which now have a metallic sheen. The Rams took an even bigger risk with their white uniform, choosing an off-white color dubbed Bone .
NFL extends virtual offseason workouts
The NFL has extended its virtual offseason workouts through the end of May, a person familiar with the move tells The Associated Press.
NFL teams normally would be holding Organized Team Activities during May, followed by June minicamps. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, such activities have been done remotely.
LEGAL
Judge tosses case against ex-MSU head
DETROIT — A judge dismissed criminal charges Wednesday against former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon, who was accused of lying to investigators in 2018 as they tried to learn what she knew years earlier about sexual assault complaints involving Larry Nassar.
Circuit Judge John Maurer tossed the case, saying a lower court judge had abused her discretion in finding enough evidence to keep the case going.
AUTO RACING
IndyCar plans season finale at St. Petersburg
IndyCar plans to crown its champion on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, with the original opener being rescheduled for Oct. 25 as the finale.
IndyCar was supposed to start its season March 15 on the temporary street course and teams were already in place to compete before sports shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic
ETC.
Area teams honored for academics
Four teams from Virginia Tech, four from Virginia and three from Radford received Public Recognition Awards from the NCAA for having an Academic Progress Rate score that was among the top 10% of Division I squads in their respective sports.
The APR scores measured academic eligibility, retention and graduation rates from the 2015-16 school year through the 2018-19 school year.
Radford was recognized in men’s basketball, women’s basketball and men’s golf.
Virginia Tech was recognized in men’s tennis, women’s golf, women’s tennis and women’s track and field.
UVa was recognized in men’s golf, women’s golf, women’s lacrosse and women’s swimming and diving.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.