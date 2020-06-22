basketball
Cunningham sticks with Oklahoma St.
Cade Cunningham, one of the nation’s top basketball recruits, has chosen to remain at Oklahoma State despite the program being banned from the 2021 postseason.
Cunningham won the Naismith High School Trophy given to the nation’s best player. He is No. 1 in the Rivals and 247Sports recruiting rankings for his class and No. 2 in the ESPN 100. The 6-foot-7 point guard was the key piece of a highly ranked class.
Earlier this month, an NCAA infractions committee panel handed down penalties related to findings that former assistant coach Lamont Evans accepted up to $22,000 in bribes intended to help steer athletes to certain financial advisers. Oklahoma State is appealing.
football
Rutgers coach says 2 players diagnosed
A week after the football team returned to campus, Rutgers is reporting cases of coronavirus with some players.
Coach Greg Schiano disclosed Monday during a conference call with the media two players has tested positive for the virus. It was his first availability since the team was allowed to return for voluntary workouts.
Schiano said players and coaches were tested before the team returned on June 15, either with mail-in tests or after being tested locally. One of the positive tests came from those samples and the player was not allowed to return to campus and is being isolated at home. The second positive test came from a sample taken when the players reported. That player was isolated and three players who had contact with him were put in quarantine.
soccer
Team withdraws after positive virus tests
The Orlando Pride have withdrawn from the upcoming National Women’s Soccer League tournament after six players and four staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
The NWSL is the first professional team sport to return amid the coronavirus outbreak. The month-long Challenge Cup tournament is set to start Saturday in Utah.
Another round of testing will take place to confirm the results, the league said in announcing the positive tests on Monday. Because of the number of positive results and the short time before the start of the tournament, the Pride withdrew.
Convictions of FIFA officials upheld
NEW YORK — The criminal convictions of former soccer officials Juan Ángel Napout and José Maria Marin were upheld Monday in a 3-0 decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
The pair were among the group arrested in 2015 at FIFA meetings in Zurich. U.S. prosecutors alleged bribes were received in exchange for awarding media rights to the Copa América, Copa Libertadores and Copa do Brasil tournaments along with World Cup qualifiers.
“Appellants principally contend that their convictions for conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud were based upon impermissible extraterritorial applications of the wire fraud conspiracy statute,” Judge Robert Sack wrote.
“U.S. wires provided a — or the — key means of paying those bribes,” Sack wrote. “In other words, in the relatively straightforward quid pro quo transactions underlying these schemes, the quid was provided through the use of U.S. wires.”
Sack was joined by Judges Peter Hall and Joseph Bianco.
