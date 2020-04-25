Norris breaks Penske’s iRacing winning streak
Formula One driver Lando Norris embarrassed the field in his IndyCar iRacing debut by dominating Saturday’s race at virtual Circuit of the Americas in Texas.
The 20-year-old British driver is a skilled iRacer and competed in the virtual event for Arrow McLaren SP, an IndyCar team that McLaren partnered with for this season to enter the American series
His victory snapped a three-race iRacing winning streak for Team Penske that included consecutive victories by Simon Pagenaud.
Official suggested ump not officiate Series
NEW YORK — A major league official testified he suggested Ángel Hernández be removed from consideration for the 2015 World Series because he did not think Commissioner Rob Manfred would approve the umpire to work baseball’s premier event.
Hernández sued Major League Baseball in 2017, alleging race discrimination and cited his failure to be assigned to the World Series since 2005 and MLB’s failure to promote him to crew chief.
Documents and depositions from pretrial discovery were filed late Friday night and early Saturday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan as part of Hernández’s motion for a partial summary judgment.
A member of the big league staff since 1993, the Cuba-born Hernández worked the World Series in 2002 and 2005. He was not picked after Joe Torre was hired in 2011 to head baseball operations.
Dutch club challenges cancellation in court
AMSTERDAM — Dutch top-flight club FC Utrecht is preparing for legal action to fight the Royal Netherlands Football Association decision to cancel the remainder of the league season and allocate places in next season’s European competitions based on the standings when play was halted by the coronavirus crisis.
Utrecht likely will not be alone in challenging the decision that also said there would be no relegation and promotion between the country’s two top leagues.
Coroner: WSU safety died of intoxication
PULLMAN, Wash. — The Whitman County coroner says a Washington State football player who was found dead in his apartment last month died of acute intoxication.
Coroner Annie Pillers said Friday that Bryce Beekman, 22, died after consuming a combination of fentanyl and promethazine. Pillers said the death was ruled accidental.
The senior defensive back from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was found dead in his Pullman apartment March 23.
Beekman started all 13 games last season for Washington State after transferring from Arizona Western College. He was expected to be part of an experienced Washington State secondary going into this season.
Ex-champ Hewitt on parole after 4 years
CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Former Grand Slam doubles champion Bob Hewitt was released from prison on parole Friday after serving nearly four years of a six-year sentence for the rape and sexual assault of girls he coached in South Africa in the 1980s and 1990s. The three victims were all minors at the time.
Hewitt, who is now 80, was convicted in 2015. He was found guilty of raping one girl, who was under the age of 16 at the time, in 1981, and raping another girl under 16 in 1982. He was found guilty of sexually assaulting a third girl, who was under the age of 18, in 1994.
He was jailed in 2016 after failing with an appeal against his sentence.
Cape Cod League cancels 2020 season
The 10-team league said Friday its executive committee made the decision in a unanimous vote “based on the health concerns and safety needs of all involved.”
The season had been scheduled to start June 13 and the playoffs on Aug. 4.
The top summer competition for college baseball players had not missed a season since 1945, the last year of World War II.
