ORLANDO, Fla. — The strongest field of the year at The Players Championship will be without golf’s biggest draw
. Tiger Woods isn’t playing. Woods, 44, will miss The Players Championship for the first time when not recovering from any of his nine surgeries. His agent, Mark Steinberg at Excel Sports Management, said in a text, “Back just not ready. Not long term concern.” Woods has played only
twice this year, a tie for ninth at Torrey Pines and last place at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, where he serves as tournament host. Woods shot 76-77 on the weekend at Riviera
and said his back was stiff.
Hatton, Kang lead on tough day at Bay Hill
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tyrrell Hatton battled through a tough test at Bay Hill on Friday as his tidy short game was strong enough to carry him into a share of the lead with Sung Kang at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Hatton shot a 3-under 69 in windy conditions. Kang (68) birdied four of his last seven.
Rory McIlroy was two shots back after a 73.
Matt Every, who led after a first-round 65, shot 83 and missed the cut by one stroke. Phil Mickelson missed the cut for the fourth time this season.
NBA
League fines Cuban $500K for conduct
The NBA fined Dallas owner Mark Cuban $500,000 on Friday for “public criticism and detrimental conduct” regarding officiating. Separately, the league sent a memo to teams reminding them of rules that govern conduct of owners, coaches and other team personnel during games.
The memo, obtained by The Associated Press, laid out parameters for proper conduct by team personnel toward game officials, how team personnel other than coaches are not allowed on the court during games and how they cannot use “profane or objectionable language that might be heard by spectators” during the game.
Lakers sign ex-Heat, Cavs guard Waiters
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Dion Waiters for their postseason push.
The Western Conference-leading Lakers made the move Friday before they hosted the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks. Waiters is an eight-year NBA veteran and an excellent 3-point shooter who had been a free agent since Memphis waived him last month.
The Lakers waived former William Fleming and VCU standout Troy Daniels on March 1 to open the roster spot filled by Waiters.
NFL
Chargers, RB Ekeler reach 4-year extension
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Austin Ekeler’s breakout season with the Los Angeles Chargers has resulted in a contract extension.
The running back has agreed to a four-year deal with the Chargers worth $24.5 million, including $15 million guaranteed. Ekeler was slated to become a restricted free agent when the new league year starts on March 18.
Ekeler was seventh in the league and fourth in the AFC this season with 1,550 scrimmage yards . He also scored 11 touchdowns.
The extension also means that running back Melvin Gordon is unlikely to re-sign.
Jets’ Williams due in court after gun bust
NEW YORK — New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was ticketed and given a court date after trying to board a plane at New York’s LaGuardia Airport while carrying a gun, authorities said Friday.
Williams, 22, was ordered to appear in court March 25.
Williams, the Jets’ first-round draft pick last season, was arrested at LaGuardia on Thursday night on a charge of criminal possession of a weapon.
NHL
11-time Stanley Cup winner Richard dies
MONTREAL — Henri Richard, the speedy and durable center who won a record 11 Stanley Cups with the Montreal Canadiens, died Friday. He was 84.
The Canadiens announced the death of the Hall of Famer on Twitter, calling him “one of the organization’s greatest legends and ambassadors.” Richard had Alzheimer’s disease.
LEGAL
OSU settling some doctor abuse lawsuits
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State reached an unspecified settlement with nearly half of the roughly 350 men who say they were sexually abused decades ago by a team doctor who was jokingly known among some athletes by nicknames like “Dr. Jelly Paws.”
The settlement announced Friday is the first for accusers of the late Richard Strauss, who say the doctor groped and otherwise mistreated students for two decades while school officials knew about concerns but did little to stop him.
