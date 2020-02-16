Boxing
‘Sweethands’ itching for Benavidez bout
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Caleb “Sweethands” Plant knows exactly what he wants next after defending his IBF super middleweight championship in dominant fashion.
A fight to unify the super middleweight titles against David Benavidez, the WBC super middleweight champ.
Plant, 27, remained undefeated Saturday night with a technical knockout of Vincent Feigenbutz of Germany in the 10th round. He improved to 20-0 with his 12th knockout.
Soccer
DC United infielder Arriola injures knee
TAMPA, Fla. — DC United midfielder Paul Arriola left Saturday night’s preseason exhibition at Orlando during the first half with a right knee injury.
Arriola, a 25-year-old midfielder, will have a scan to determine the extent of the injury, team spokesman Sam Legg said.
Arriola has been a regular starter for the U.S. national team under coach Gregg Berhalter. Arriola has five goals in 33 international appearances.
Tottenham moves up to 5th in standings
LONDON — Jose Mourinho couldn’t resist a little swipe at Manchester City following its European ban.
Mourinho’s current priority is securing Tottenham’s own qualification for the Champions League but he also remembers missing out on the Premier League title to City while Manchester United manager.
Tottenham moved up to fifth place in the Premier League standings after Son Heung-min’s stoppage-time strike secured a 3-2 victory at Aston Villa on Sunday.
Fifth place is now likely to offer a Champions League spot following Manchester City’s two-year European ban, although it is yet to officially be confirmed and City is appealing against the UEFA punishment for breaching financial rules.
“I didn’t lose one single minute analyzing UEFA - they have to analyse,” Mourinho said. “If I go into that, I have to ask if the team which finished second in 2018 are going to be champions, yes or no?”
Tennis
Edmund powers into ATP final in New York
UNIONDALE, N.Y. —
Kyle Edmund powered into his first ATP final since 2018, beating Miomir Kecmanovic 6-1, 6-4 on Saturday at the New York Open.
A day after all four quarterfinals went three sets, Edmund made quick work of the first semifinal at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The No. 8 seed broke Kecmanovic’s serve on his first two attempts en route to a 5-0 lead in the first set, then won the final nine points after trailing 4-3 in the second.
He will be looking for his second career title Sunday when he faces Andreas Seppi, who beat Jason Jung 6-3, 6-2 to move within a victory of his first title since 2012.
Bertens keeps trophy
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Kiki Bertens beat Elena Rybakina 6-1, 6-3 to retain the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Sunday.
It’s the first title of 2020 for the Dutch player, who’s eighth in the world rankings. She hit six aces on the way to victory and held serve throughout.
Second-seeded Bertens needed just 1 hour, 14 minutes to beat Rybakina in the final after fighting off a second-set comeback from Rybakina by saving four break points in the opening game.
NHL
Raanta, Coyotes hold Ovechkin to 698 goals
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Alex Ovechkin tested Antti Raanta early with a hard slap shot from his customary power-play spot in the left circle. He tried to slip a quick release past Arizona’s goalie late and tried shots from all angles, 17 in all.
One got through — and hit the post. Raanta stopped everything else that was on net, leaving Ovechkin still short of becoming the eighth player in NHL history with 700 career goals.
Raanta stopped 36 shots to keep Ovechkin at 698 career goals, Phil Kessel scored early in the third period, and the Coyotes beat the Washington Capitals 3-1 on Saturday night.
